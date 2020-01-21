Aston Villa player dives into the stands to celebrate his goal (video)

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is shown a yellow card for excessive celebration following his goal against Watford. (Reuters/Carl Recine)

Turns out diving in soccer can be good after all.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz dove into the stands to celebrate his goal with fans during Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Watford, and it was fun to watch:

After roofing his finish to tie the game in the 68th minute, Luiz’s momentum carried him toward the fans behind the net. And it looks like he made a split-second decision to join them, stopping on a dime, hopping on the video board and tossing himself into their arms.

The referee showed him a yellow card for excessive celebration, but the stadium erupted with even more joy when Tyrone Mings won the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time:

With Villa embroiled in a relegation fight, Luiz and Co. can celebrate however they like tonight.

As long as it’s harmless fun like it was at Villa Park, who can blame them?

