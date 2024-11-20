Aston Villa owner Nassef Sawiris: Why we stand with Man City in Premier League civil war

Nassef Sawiris says the ‘embattled’ Premier League needs a ‘fresh start’ - Shutterstock

Nassef Sawiris, the Aston Villa owner, says he is joining Manchester City in voting against associated-party transaction proposals because the “embattled” Premier League needs a “fresh start”.

Egypt’s richest man also detailed his concerns over “astronomical” fees attached to legal challenges and the need to provide a “united front” to the Government as regulation looms.

Becoming the first Premier League owner to go public with his position, Sawiris said the league should delay Friday’s vote as it attempts to heal rifts that “began with the failed attempt to launch a Super League in 2021”.

He has spoken out after Telegraph Sport disclosed on Tuesday how Villa had rallied behind City in the intensifying APT row in a letter telling other clubs that the league’s ongoing civil war is “critically weakening” the top tier.

Explaining his view, Sawiris, 63, has now confirmed “we will be voting against the proposed APT Rules” as clubs need time to reach a unanimous position.

“In our view, a vote in 90 days on amended terms taking into consideration the Tribunal’s findings will have a significantly greater chance of securing the unanimous support of all 20 Premier League clubs,” he said in a statement.

“Crucially, a unanimous vote will present a fresh start for an embattled Premier League that began with the failed attempt to launch a Super League in 2021. With the imminent arrival of the Government’s Independent Football Regulator, it is more important than ever that the Premier League can present itself to the regulator with a united front. In our view, this will be far more easily achieved if the APT vote is held in February and supported unanimously by all clubs.”

In June, shortly after City’s hearing began against APT rules, Sawiris first admitted concerns over the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations in an interview with the Financial Times. In September, other clubs also voiced concerns privately at legal bills for all the league’s high-profile cases, including those against City.

In his new statement to Telegraph Sport, Sawiris expresses concern of costs now continuing to spiral, with City warning of more potential legal action if APT amends in the wake of tribunal findings are voted through.

His statement adds: “It is noteworthy that legal bills to date on this matter have already reached astronomical amounts; further challenges and escalation of these fees could be avoided through reaching consensus. Ultimately, a unanimous vote will showcase the emergence of a new era of clubs who can compete vigorously on the pitch but work together to strengthen the Premier League and its global appeal.”

Telegraph Sport has previously reported how Villa’s ownership has grown increasingly sympathetic towards the Abu Dhabi-owned club’s cause, but the club’s major intervention ahead of the crunch vote is the first time any rival has gone public with support.

In a separate letter written to Premier League clubs, Villa argued that the forthcoming vote should be postponed and warned the Premier League will be “weakened” by any further public conflict with City.

They wrote: “It is now abundantly clear that any vote (if passed) will result in immediate further litigation by Manchester City FC and an associated defence by the EPL [English Premier League], incurring material further costs and unnecessary distraction and devotion of time to this issue.

“It is highly likely that the tribunal will conclude within the coming three months, and that an APT rule that takes into consideration the tribunal’s verdict will be supported by all clubs and cannot be contested.”

Despite the concerns, the Premier League still intends to press ahead with a vote on amends to APT rules which followed a legal challenge by City brought after the league rejected a huge new Etihad sponsorship deal as being not of fair market value. The independent tribunal has yet to provide full clarification on the status of the league’s APT rules after its judgment.

Villa’s intervention comes after City and the Premier League had attacked each other’s positions ferociously in other letters sent in recent days. City have written to rivals to tell them they are voting “blind” on amendments to APT rules that remain “void” while a tribunal clarifies a 175-page ruling last month.

The league, however, has sent a lengthy letter dismissing the club’s interpretation of findings and taking particular exception to criticism in a prior letter from City regarding its role as a regulator.

At a Premier League meeting in June, Villa also failed with a proposal to increase the allowed losses over three years to £135 million.

Current rules stipulate that clubs can lose £105 million over the three-year reporting period and Villa’s argument to increase it by £30 million was voted out.

Telegraph Sport reported in September how concern over legal costs has been mounting behind the scenes for several clubs following the appeal by the Premier League over its costs award in the Everton case for PSR. In submissions to the commission, the club’s general counsel, Celia Rooney, described as “eye-watering” some of the rates paid by the Premier League for its legal costs.

The Premier League regards the spending on fighting legal cases as fundamental – both to enforce rules and also to defend itself against legal challenges.

Those costs are paid out of central Premier League funds which means that all clubs bear them equally.