Aston Villa closing in on Monchi appointment following Christian Purslow’s departure

Sevilla sporting director Monchi - Aston Villa move for Monchi following Christian Purslow's departure - Shutterstock/Julio Munoz

Aston Villa are closing in on the appointment of Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi, as the club announced the departure of chief executive Christian Purslow.

Villa are targeting Monchi for a key role at the club alongside Unai Emery and are in advanced negotiations over paying his £1.7million release clause.

Monchi has proved a highly influential figure at the Spanish club as a player and sporting director and Villa made their move for him last Wednesday.

The 54-year-old worked with Emery for three years at Sevilla and has accepted a lucrative offer to join the ambitious Premier League club.

Sevilla are prepared to let Monchi leave but want compensation if he is to join another club, in a stance which has delayed completion of the move.

Villa have moved for the former goalkeeper after their move to recruit Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany fell through last month.

Purslow, meanwhile, is departing Villa after five years as the club’s model continues to change since the arrival of Emery in October.

The former Liverpool executive is understood to have been sidelined from football business since Emery’s arrival, with the head coach taking full control of operations.

Emery also goes direct to owner Nassef Sawiris, who has assumed a more significant role since Steven Gerrard’s dismissal last year.

Purslow was appointed by NSWE while the club was in the Championship and played a key role in Villa’s evolution since promotion.

It is understood Purslow was offered the opportunity to take a different role but he has stepped down. Newly appointed Chris Heck will run the business side at Villa Park.

“It has been a total privilege to lead Villa for the last five years,” said Purslow.

“I am proud that I leave the club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.

“We are re-established in the Premier League; we now have a very competitive professional women’s team; we have outstanding academies for boys and girls; we have created a world class training ground and secured planning permission for an expansion and modernisation of our wonderful stadium.”

Villa, meanwhile, are working on new contracts for John McGinn and Ollie Watkins, while Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans will join the club on a free transfer on July 1.

Sources at the club have dismissed any interest in former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

