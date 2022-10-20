The highs and lows of Steven Gerrard’s career in England

Carl Markham, PA
·4 min read

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has left his role as Aston Villa manager after his side’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

Gerrard has been in the job less than a year after signing a three-and-a-half year contract in November 2021.

Here, the PA news agency takes a brief look at Gerrard’s ups and downs in the English top flight.

HIGHS

Premier League debut

An 18-year-old Gerrard made his Liverpool Premier League debut on November 29, 1998 against Blackburn as a last-minute substitute for Vegard Heggem. He went on to make 12 league appearances in his breakthrough season.

Old Trafford delight

One of the enduring images of Gerrard’s long career was of him scoring a penalty in the 4-1 humiliation of arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2009 before running away kissing the Liverpool crest on his shirt and then planting another on a television camera in front of the away fans.

Made captain

Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia exchange the captain's armband
Gerrard took the captain’s armband from Sami Hyypia (Peter Byrne/PA)

Having served his apprenticeship as vice-captain the previous year, boyhood Reds fan Gerrard was handed the armband in October 2003 when manager Gerard Houllier decided to replace Sami Hyypia as skipper. “It was a big moment for me – one of the best days of my life really,” said Gerrard.

Derby hat-trick

Gerrard was always the man for the moment and on David Moyes’ 10-year anniversary at Everton, the midfielder stole the headlines on his 400th appearance for the club with a first Anfield derby hat-trick in 77 years in March 2012. A cool lob over Tim Howard was followed by clinical finishes from Luis Suarez assists.

Winning start at Villa

Gerrard's first game in charge of Villa ended in a 2-0 home win against Brighton
Gerrard’s first game in charge of Villa ended in a 2-0 home win against Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

He replaced Dean Smith as Villa boss in November 2021 after guiding Rangers to their first Scottish title in 10 years and leaving them four points clear of arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the table. Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said at the time: “It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.”

LOWS

First sending off

Gerrard made his name as a combative midfielder and eight career red cards almost came with the territory. His first was as a 19-year-old when he came off the bench in the second half of a 1999 Merseyside derby at Anfield and, with his side losing, was dismissed for a reckless 90th-minute lunge on Kevin Campbell.

Horror tackle on Naysmith

Steven Gerrard tackles Gary Naysmith
Gerrard’s two-footed tackle on Gary Naysmith resulted in a retrospective ban (Phil Noble/PA)

Matches against Everton always raised the local lad’s blood pressure but Gerrard overstepped the mark with an ugly two-footed tackle on Gary Naysmith. The incident in December 2002 was missed by referee Graham Poll but an FA disciplinary panel retrospectively banned him for three matches.

United drubbing

Old Trafford holds mixed emotions for Gerrard and this was one of his lowest in April 2003. Hyypia was sent off after just four minutes and Liverpool went on to lose 4-0, their heaviest defeat for 50 years to their arch-rivals.

Title dreams slip away

The one trophy missing from Gerrard’s considerable playing CV was a league title and he came so close in 2014. Brendan Rodgers’ side were on a 16-match unbeaten run in late April and top of the table with three matches to go. Gerrard’s stumble allowed Demba Ba to score the crucial first goal at Anfield which led to a 2-0 defeat, taking their destiny out of Liverpool’s hands, and remains an incident still recounted by opposition fans.

More red mist

Manchester United’s Ander Herrera is fouled by Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard
Gerrard was sent off just 38 seconds after coming on at half-time against Manchester United (Peter Byrne/PA)

As Gerrard’s career began to wind down, Rodgers began to use him sparingly and was benched for the March 2015 Anfield meeting with United. Trailing 1-0, the frustrated captain was introduced for the start of the second half but lasted just 38 seconds before being sent off for a stamp on Ander Herrera.

Departs Villa Park

Gerrard cuts a dejected figure after Villa's 3-0 defeat at Fulham
Gerrard cuts a dejected figure after Villa’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Villa slumped to a sixth defeat of the season at Fulham, remaining outside the bottom three only on goal difference and Gerrard’s departure was confirmed shortly after. The former Rangers boss had guided the midlanders to only two league wins this season and despite saying he would not quit in his post-match interview after his players had been booed off the pitch for the second successive game, he was on his way out of Villa Park later the same evening.

