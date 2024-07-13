Aston Villa line up record move for Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is poised to leave Everton after two years and join Aston Villa for £50 million - Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Aston Villa are in the final stages of completing a club record £50 million deal for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The Belgium international is poised to become a major summer signing for Unai Emery, as Villa prepare for the Champions League this season.

Onana, 22, will have a medical in the next few days after Villa agreed a fee with Everton to end his two-year association with the Merseyside club.

Villa have moved for Onana – a priority target for Emery – after removing any fears over breaching the Premier League’s financial controls with the sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus before June 30.

Onana featured for Belgium at this year’s European Championship and will undergo his medical after a short break.

Villa have already made a busy start to the transfer window, recruiting Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkley, Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea and Lewis Dobbin.

Jaden Philogene is also due to complete his £13.5m move back to Villa next week, after Villa triggered a “matching rights” option.

Philogene starred on loan at Championship club Hull City last season and last week Ipswich made an £18m bid.

Villa then matched that offer and he will have a medical next week, with salary terms and a five-year contract already agreed when he departed.

The 22 year old was one of the stars of the Championship last season, scoring 12 goals in 32 games for Hull as the club fell just short of the play-off places.

Villa also agreed a 30 per cent sell-on clause during negotiations with Hull, so their deal will be worth just under £13.5m.

Moussa Diaby, the £42m signing from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, has interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia but there has been no official offer received by Villa at this stage.