Aston Villa keen on 24-year-old Brazilian ace Monchi has been tracking since 2022

Aston Villa are keen on signing the Atletico Madrid attacker Samuel Lino.

According to a report from TBR Football, Aston Villa are keen on the 24-year-old Brazilian and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

Lino has been a key player for Atletico Madrid and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the West Midlands club as well. Aston Villa could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas. The 24-year-old is capable of operating as a left-sided wing-back, a winger as well as a left-back.

His versatility will be an added bonus for Aston Villa if they can get the deal done. They need more quality and depth on the side if they want to do well across multiple competitions. They have secured Champions League qualification and they will look to sustain that level regularly.

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha and Atletico Madrid’s Brazilian forward #12 Samuel Lino. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Monchi tracking Samuel Lino

Meanwhile, the report from TBR football claims that Aston Villa director Monchi has been tracking the Brazilian since 2022. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa step up their interest with an official offer to sign the player. There is no doubt that they have the financial muscle to convince the La Liga outfit to sell the 24-year-old in the near future.

A move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for Lino and he will look to test himself in English football. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he will look to establish himself as a player for Aston Villa.

The opportunity to work with a top-class manager like Unai Emery will be an added incentive for the Brazilian. It will be an interesting opportunity for him and he could be excited to take up a new challenge. He has been linked with Chelsea as well.