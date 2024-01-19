Aston Villa fail with second bid for Morgan Rogers as Emery targets winger

Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

Aston Villa have had a second bid rejected for the Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers, who only signed for the Championship club last summer. Unai Emery is keen on strengthening his frontline and identified Rogers as his leading target. Boro are understood to be unimpressed with what they deem to be Villa’s lowball approach.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Michael Carrick’s side and shone against Villa in the FA Cup earlier this month. Rogers began his career at West Brom but was signed by Manchester City in 2019. He had loans at Lincoln, Bournemouth and Blackpool before joining Boro on a permanent deal last summer. He has scored two goals in 25 league appearances this season.

Villa have been in the market for a winger since last summer, with Norwich’s breakout star Jonathan Rowe another player they have tracked this season. Emery is a long-term admirer of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams but the 21-year-old recently signed a new contract at San Mamés.

Villa are also thought to be interested in signing a right-back to provide competition for Matty Cash, though Ezri Konsa, who received his first senior call-up to the England squad last November, has filled in at full-back this campaign.

They are set to sign the 18-year-old right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic in a £6.5m deal from Red Star Belgrade but he will be loaned back to the Serbian club for the rest of the season. Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Plymouth, could offer cover after being recalled.

Villa could move Calum Chambers, Kortney Hause, Leander Dendoncker, Tim Iroegbunam and Bertrand Traoré, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Burkina Faso, on this month as they continue to shape their squad. They have already allowed the midfielder Finn Azaz to join Boro in a £2.5m permanent deal and the versatile defender Ben Chrisene to sign for Blackburn on loan.