Aston Villa frustrate Ajax in goalless Europa Conference League tie in Amsterdam

Ajax 0 Aston Villa 0

Unai Emery is the serial trophy winner in Europe but here was further evidence that a Champions League place remains the obsession.

Emery has clearly prioritised the potentially pivotal showdown with Tottenham on Sunday and while Villa are still favourites to progress in this competition, the top-four in England is the target above all else.

Villa hold the advantage for the second leg, despite resting the likes of John McGinn and Leon Bailey for the Premier League clash with Ange Postecoglou’s team at home this weekend.

Villa and Tottenham are both fighting it out to secure a place in next season’s Champions League and a win for the hosts will take them eight points clear in fourth.

Emery has won four Europa League trophies at previous clubs but, in his first experience of this competition, Villa always seem to do just enough.

Ezri Konsa was sent off in the 83rd minute after two bookings, followed by Ajax wing-back Tristan Gooijer three minutes later, in a poor performance from Albanian referee Enea Jorgji.

Villa managed just one shot on target and, as has perhaps been the case all week, the focus turns to Sunday.

Emery said: “It is very difficult in Europe and this result leaves it open for next week.

“They deserved more than us but we were planning to play 90 minutes here and keep in our mind the next 90 minutes.

“I wasn’t really thinking about Sunday and I was trying to be positive with the players here.”

Emery has made no secret that the league is his main focus, and though he made changes here Villa never looked in danger of defeat.

Ajax are no longer the powerhouse of years gone by and are fifth in the Eredivisie after a turbulent season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson produced a typically committed performance but this was far from the total football which became a trademark in their glorious past.

Henderson captained Ajax in a committed performance from the former Liverpool man - Getty Images/Raymond Smit

In a game of few chances, Brian Brobbey shot into the side netting in the first half before Villa’s Emiliano Martinez pulled off a fine save to deny Kenneth Taylor 23 minutes from time.

Seven minutes from the end, Konsa was sent off after bringing down substitute Chuba Akpom, while Ajax were soon down to ten men when Gooijer also received a second yellow card.

The two clubs will meet again next Thursday but the visit of Tottenham will be uppermost in Villa’s minds.

Match details

Ajax: Ramaj, Rensch, Kaplan, Hato, Gooijer, Henderson, Mannsverk (Van den Boomen, 76), Sosa, Hlynsson (Akpom, 80), Brobbey, Taylor.

Substitutes not used: Rulli, Gaaei, Borges, Gorter, Medic, Rijkhoff, Fitz-Jim, Tahirovic, Martha.

Booked: Mannsverk, Gooijer.

Sent off: Gooijer.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Lenglet, Torres (Cash, 45), Digne (Moreno, 74), Diaby (McGinn, 63), Douglas Luiz, Tielemans, Iroegbunam (Zaniolo, 74), Watkins, Rogers (Bailey, 63).

Substitutes not used: Diego Carlos, Gauci, Olsen, Kesler-Hayden, Kellyman.

Booked: Konsa, Cash, Zaniolo.

Sent off: Konsa.

Referee: Enea Jorgji (Albania).

Ajax vs Aston Villa: As it happened . . .

07:53 PM GMT

‘We weren’t at our best tonight’

More from Tielemans: “Before the game we said that we were going to have defended well here in a tough atmosphere against a good side. It’s all to play for in the second leg and now we need to finish the job at Villa Park.

“It’s all to play for but for them it’s the same. Coming here and keeping a clean sheet is not easy but we weren’t at our best tonight. We will be better in the second leg and hopefully we can win that game.”

07:50 PM GMT

‘He gave them a red in compensation’

Villa’s Youri Tielemans speaks: “It was a pretty even game. They had a couple of chances which we dealt well with.

“We felt like he was pulled before falling down. That was our opinion but the referee thought otherwise and gave the red. It was shame for the game but then he gave them a red card, I think in compensation.”

07:38 PM GMT

A minor note

The only concern for Villa will be the fitness of Pau Torres, who went off at half-time after carrying a slight knock into this tie. It might have been a precaution but either way Emery will want him fit for Spurs’ visit to Villa Park on Sunday.

07:37 PM GMT

Advantage Villa

Villa were far from at their best tonight but this result puts them in pole position for the second leg back in Birmingham next Thursday. Ajax huffed and puffed but aside from one or two opportunities you couldn’t say they really did enough to win this.

07:35 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

A stalemate in Amsterdam.

07:33 PM GMT

90+2 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Superb work from Kaplan. Bailey has his first sight of goal and unleashes a right-foot shot on the angle but the defender is there with a great late block.

07:31 PM GMT

90 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Acpom has a massive opportunity to put Ajax ahead. He’s unmarked at the back post as the ball arrives but completely misses the header. I mean the ball literally bypasses his head. What. A. Chance.

Four minutes added on.

07:29 PM GMT

88 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Brilliant ball across the Ajax box from Zaniolo. It’s low, it’s powerful and it’s just out of the reach of Watkins. Can either of these sides steal a late winner?

07:26 PM GMT

85 mins: RED CARD (Ajax)

Chaos! Gooijer is now off for the hosts. He slides in hard on Zaniolo as he looks to break for Villa. It’s a foul, but a yellow? Not for me. Feels as if this referee has rather lost control of proceedings in these closing stages.

07:23 PM GMT

83 mins: RED CARD (Aston Villa)

Konsa is off! Brobbey does well to feed through to an onrushing Akpom. Konsa comes across to deal with the danger but plays the man without the ball, his arm across Akpom as he runs through. The referee deems it a second yellow and Villa now have a tough last few minutes to see out.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa reacts after he is shown a red card

07:20 PM GMT

79 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Henderson feeds a ball through toward Taylor, who does well to cut inside into a dangerous position. He tries a cany reverse pass, looking for Brobbey, but Konsa is there to make sure for Villa.

07:17 PM GMT

76 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Zaniolo is yellow carded for backing down Kaplan. All I can say is that there is no way that is even close to being worth a booking. The ref has a pretty good evening for the most part but that is a poor decision.

07:15 PM GMT

73 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Bailey does brilliantly on the right wing to keep the ball away from countless Ajax defenders while he awaits assistance.

07:11 PM GMT

70 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

The impact of McGinn has been immediate. He’s already given more impetus to Villa going forward and earns them a corner with a smart chipped ball to the back post.

07:09 PM GMT

68 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

What a save from Martinez. Ajax break down the Villa left and pull the ball back to an unmarked Taylor inside the area. His left-footed shot is well-directed but Martinez is up to the challenge, making a good save to his right before picking up the rebound himself.

07:07 PM GMT

65 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa have wrestled control of this game without having really put their foot down on the accelerator. Perhaps Ajax have been worse but this war of attrition is showing no signs of ending at this point.

Ajax's Ahmetcan Kaplan, top, fights for a high ball with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins during the Europa Conference League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Ajax and Aston Villa at Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 7, 2024

07:05 PM GMT

63 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Matty Cash booked after having words with the referee. He’s displeased after fouling Brobbey. He clearly does not think he has.

07:01 PM GMT

60 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

John McGinn and Leon Bailey are about to come on. Emery making his move seemingly.

Diaby and Rogers the men to make way

07:00 PM GMT

59 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Mannsverk charges in on Iroegbunam and is pinged for the foul. He really needs to be careful as he’s already picked upa yellow. You could make a case he should be walking after that challenge.

06:57 PM GMT

56 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Martinez is forced into a good save after Taylor gets to the by-line and fires a low ball into the six-yard box. That was full stretch for the Argentine and Villa were lucky there wasn’t a red jersey in the vicinity to pick up the pieces.

06:55 PM GMT

54 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Loose from Villa. Martinez is casual playing the ball across the backline looking for Konsa. The central defender is at full stretch trying to keep the ball in but the assistant says he did not. Replays suggest that might have been an over-eager decision from the linesman.

Aston Villa in action during the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16, 1st leg soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Aston Villa, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 07 March 2024. UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 - Ajax vs Aston Villa

06:52 PM GMT

‘Game desperately needs a spark’

Still waiting for this game to spark into life, and fair to say it has not matched the pre-game fireworks and flag-waving display.

Villa have taken off Pau Torres at half-time and the question now is whether Unai Emery will introduce either John McGinn or Leon Bailey as the game desperately needs a spark.

Albanian referee Enea Jorgji is doing a fine job of irritating both sets of players with some erratic decisions.

06:51 PM GMT

49 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Diaby earns a free-kick after a coming-together with Sosa. Douglas Luiz clips the ensuing free-kick in towards the back post but the danger abates as Iroegbunam is pinged for a foul.

06:49 PM GMT

47 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

A strange silence falls over the Johan Cruyff Arena at the start of this half as Villa enjoy a decent spell of possession. Konsa clips one over the top towards Watkins but Kaplan does very well to clear his lines

06:46 PM GMT

Kick-off

Big 45 ahead here.

06:46 PM GMT

Change for Villa

Matt Cash coming on...Pau Torres off. Villa fans will be hoping that is not an injury problem.

06:43 PM GMT

Moments away...

...from the second-half in Amsterdam. It will be interesting to see how Villa play this. A smash-and-grab 1-0 win appears to Emery’s favoured outcome here based on that first-half display.

06:31 PM GMT

Half-time: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Honours even...but it’s been a strange performance from Villa who have either been stopped from, or have chosen not to, really commit to attack. Watkins is stranded and they have been second-best in central midfield. The tempo is being set by Ajax but they have lacked the cutting edge to press home that advantage.

06:30 PM GMT

43 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Mannsverk flies in on Morgan Rogers, who has been anonymous in this first half so far. You feel Villa have got a little passive in the closing stages of this first half. Emery would be happy to get in at 0-0 here. If Ajax had a smidge more quality, they might well be trailing.

06:26 PM GMT

39 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Neither side are converting their chances to break here. Errant passes from the opposition are presenting both with decent chances to launch counters but as yet that touch of quality to open the door has been lacking.

06:21 PM GMT

‘Villa are struggling to create chances’

Word on Aston Villa’s ultra-high defensive line has clearly travelled to the coaching staff at Ajax.

The long ball towards forward Brian Brobbey has been their main method of attack so far, and Villa have been caught out a few times.

It is the way Unai Emery likes to play, and while it has unquestionably worked this season, there is also a high risk element.

Villa are struggling to create clear-cut chances and need a big performance from players like Moussa Diaby.

The £42m signing from Bayer Leverkusen looked outstanding at the start of the season but has struggled in recent weeks.

06:20 PM GMT

34 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Big chance....Brobbey is freed and this time he’s onside. He powers into the area and is bearing down on Martinez from an angle before Konsa does well to nip in and apply pressure just as Brobbey was preparing to pull the trigger.

Brian Brobbey of Ajax in action during the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16, 1st leg soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Aston Villa, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 07 March 2024. UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16

06:18 PM GMT

33 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa’s shape without the ball has been excellent but when they win it back they have been lacking so far. The absence of McGinn is denying them their best outlet and as a result Watkins has had little service. More needed you feel.

06:16 PM GMT

30 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

It’s Jordan Henderson to take the free-kick. He beats the wall but it’s always rising and no danger to Martinez.

06:14 PM GMT

29 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Brobbey earns a free-kick on the edge of the box after strong backing down of Lenglet. This is dangerous.

Ajax's Brian Brobbey, bottom right, is tackled down by Aston Villa's Clement Lenglet during the Europa Conference League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Ajax and Aston Villa at Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 7, 2024

06:13 PM GMT

27 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Iroegbunam plays a wonderful ball out to Watkins across the field. The England striker does well to bring it down and then looks to take on Gooijer. He wants a corner, he doesn’t get on, he should have.

06:10 PM GMT

24 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa have been far from passive in this opening 25 minutes but they very much look like a side trying to manage this game in the face of the youthful energy of the hosts.

Diaby chases after a chipped ball over the top and spears a good ball in towards Rogers in the area. Tha Ajax defenders do well though.

Kenneth Taylor of Ajax, Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa, Jorrel Hato of Ajax during the Conference League match between Ajax v Aston Villa at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 7, 2024 in Amsterdam Netherlands

06:08 PM GMT

22 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Ajax want a yellow card for Douglas Louis after a loose challenge on Brobbey. They might have a point as well but Luiz escapes with a warning.

06:07 PM GMT

21 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa enjoying just a brief spell in possession. They are just trying to take the sting out of this after a good start from Ajax.

Watkins earns a free-kick after a boisterous challenge.

06:04 PM GMT

18 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Kaplan picks out Sosa on the left with a nice ball and Villa are stretching again to make sure the danger gets no worse. This has been a very good start from the hosts.

06:02 PM GMT

16 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Offside flag goes up quickly but Brobbey was in there. A lovely ball from Taylor from the left and the striker gets his head on it at close range. He went too soon but Martinez was not to know that and makes a good save.

05:59 PM GMT

13 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

It’s messy but effective by Ajax, as they win a series of 50-50s with Villa. Brobbey momentarily has a glimpse of goal but his touch is heavy and runs beyond his control. Villa are struggling to break the press at present. You certainly notice the lack of John McGinn in that context.

Brian Brobbey of Ajax runs for the ball whilst under pressure from Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between AFC Ajax and Aston Villa at Johan Cruijff Arena on March 07, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

05:57 PM GMT

10 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Hlynsson is freed down the right after a smart ball. His cross is wild though and flies all the way across the box and out for a throw-in on the opposite side of the pitch.

Ajax knocking the ball out well in these early stages though. Villa, you sense, ready to pounce on the break.

05:54 PM GMT

8 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Diaby is picking up the ball plenty here early on but his quality has been lacking. He takes on the Gooijer down the right but his touch to the by-line is too heavy and runs out for a goal kick.

05:53 PM GMT

7 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Villa are feeling the Ajax press here early on. Emery’s strategy often involves drawing on the press and then evading but they are doing so in a slightly out-of-control manner in these early stanzas.

Ajax's Borna Sosa lunges for the ball during the Europa Conference League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Ajax and Aston Villa at Johan Cruyff ArenA stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands

05:51 PM GMT

5 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Big chance for Diaby on the edge of the box after Villa win the ball back inside the Ajax half. His shot is meek though and straight at keeper Ramaj.

05:50 PM GMT

3 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

Brobbey is alert to a chipped ball forcing MArtinez to rush off his line to clear. The assistant’s flag is up though. That will not be the only time that he is caught out by Villa’s notoriously high line you feel.

05:48 PM GMT

2 mins: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

First attack comes from Ajax, with Taylor picking the ball up and crossing into a dangerous area down the left but Konsa does well to clear the lines.

05:47 PM GMT

1 min: Ajax 0-0 Aston Villa

The hosts know they will be up against it tonight but should they be able to ride this atmosphere they could pose a threat to this somewhat weakened Villa side tonight.

Konsa earns a foul as Mannsverk catches him late.

05:45 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are underway in Amsterdam.

05:43 PM GMT

Here come the sides...

...50,000 fans greet them inside the Johan Cruyff Arena.

05:38 PM GMT

Finishing touches...

Brian Brobbey is a danger man for the hosts - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Brian Brobbey during the warm up - Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Ajax Amsterdam's Jordan Hendderson during the warm up before the match

05:30 PM GMT

‘I just hope the end is a fairytale’

Henderson on Klopp’s Liverpool departure: “Jurgen has had an amazing time at Liverpool. Everything he achieved was because of him. I just hope the end of the story is a fairytale for him, the boys and the club.

“With the news coming out like it has over the past few weeks, [it] will give him an extra energy boost until the end of the season. We have seen that already, and [in] the players as well.

“Hopefully that will get them over the line on a few trophies over the next few months.”

05:27 PM GMT

Since 2022...

...Ajax have seen a serious drain on talent and unlike previous eras they have, as yet, failed to replace it. Just have a look at this list of departures:

05:22 PM GMT

‘A really tough game’

Ajax captain, Jordan Henderson: I expect a tough game, a really tough game, but it’s an opportunity to play against one of the most in-form teams in Europe. The manager is so good, so experienced in European competitions. But this is a good chance for our younger players.

05:20 PM GMT

‘A huge night in Amsterdam’

This feels like a huge night in Amsterdam as Unai Emery continues his European odyssey. Though Ajax are struggling in the Eredivisie this season, it is impossible to downplay the significance of this meeting between two historic clubs. Emery’s team selection has certainly polarised opinion among the thousands of Villa fans who have travelled to the Dutch capital.

With a potentially pivotal Premier League encounter with Tottenham this Sunday, Emery has opted to start the likes of John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Matty Cash on the bench. It is still a strong looking team, but this weekend’s date with Ange Postecoglou is clearly on Emery’s mind. Will it backfire in the Johan Cruyff ArenA?

05:13 PM GMT

Atmosphere popping

Ajax have had a poor season thus far, we can take that as read. But the atmosphere inside the Johan Cruyff Arena is already crackling nicely. That might well be because this is a competition the hosts still have hopes of winning. Crowd chants blending seamlessly with Damian Marley’s ‘Welcome to Jamrock’ at present.

05:06 PM GMT

An eye on the weekend..

In the context of Emery’s selection, it’s important to remember what Villa have coming on the horizon. Their clash with Spurs this weekend is a massive game in the race for the top four and while this competition is of course important, the prospect of Champions League football next season is a prize too big to ignore.

04:57 PM GMT

From earlier today

Superb...that is all.

04:54 PM GMT

Six changes for Villa

Emery is leaning on the depth of his squad this evening having made six changes to the side which beat Luton on Saturday. The biggest name to miss out is captain John McGinn, rested as new signing Morgan Rogers comes in. Elsewhere, Matty Cash drops to the bench in favour of Pau Torres.

04:44 PM GMT

Team news – Ajax

04:44 PM GMT

Team news – Aston Villa

Your Aston Villa team to face Ajax! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Hl00IzGnRh — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 7, 2024

04:42 PM GMT

Tonight’s venue – the Johan Cruyff Arena

General view inside the stadium before the match

04:41 PM GMT

Injury news

Villa will be without Jacob Ramsey this evening after the midfielder picked up a knock against Luton at the weekend. Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Lucas Digne are all fit to start should Emery wish.

For Ajax, Steven Bergwijn remains sidelined while Josip Sutalo misses out through suspension.

04:37 PM GMT

‘European football always has prestige’

Aston Villa manager, Unai Emery: “I respect each competition a lot in Europe. We are going to face Ajax, and they were playing in the semi-finals of the Champions League five years ago.

“I was in the semi-final with Villarreal in Spain in the Champions League. I played in the Europa League and won. I appreciate European football in every competition and now want to enjoy the Conference League.

“If we are playing here with two teams like Ajax and Aston Villa, it is good for both teams.

“European football always has prestige. This competition started two years ago, Roma and West Ham have won and both are prestigious clubs.”

04:34 PM GMT

Tonight’s main attraction?

Jordan Henderson of AFC Ajax reacts during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AFC Ajax and FC Utrecht at Johan Cruijff Arena on March 3, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Perhaps not...but there will certainly be plenty of intrigue surrounding Jordan Henderson’s first match against British opposition since the end of last season. He’s been somewhat scorned in Britain since the fallout over his decision to go to Saudi Arabia and subsequent about turn. It will be interesting to see how he’s received within the Villa faithful this evening.

Read Henderson’s pre-match thoughts HERE.

04:29 PM GMT

Welcome to Amsterdam...

Aston Villa’s European odyssey continues this evening with a short trip across the North Sea to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

While Unai Emery’s side may no longer hold machinations of winning a Premier League title this season, having dropped off the pace since their remarkable start, a European trophy remains firmly on the agenda.

And in truth, you’d be hard pressed to find many other sides that you would fancy more to end up lifting the title that West Ham won last term come season’s end.

Three straight wins in the Premier League have settled Emery’s side somewhat after a slight wobble at the start of this year and they now sit five points clear of Spurs in fourth place.

Over that period their goalscoring has been prodigious but there have been issues at the other end, having kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games.

They will hope to be more rigid against an Ajax side who’s form has been anyone’s guess so far this season.

They sit five points behind AZ Alkmaar – a side Villa beat in the group stages of this competition – in the Eredivisie and, prior to last weekend, had gone 16 matches without a clean sheet.

That said, this is still a side with formidable talent and one which also features Jordan Henderson, who faces an English side for the first time since his then-aborted move to Saudi.