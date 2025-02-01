Marcus Rashford due for Aston Villa medical to seal Manchester United loan

Marcus Rashford has not played for Manchester United since 12 December. Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Aston Villa are close to agreeing a deal to take Marcus Rashford on loan for the rest of the season, with Unai Emery driving the move to sign the out-of-favour Manchester United forward.

Villa have been exploring the market in that position after the departure of Jhon Durán, with Matheus Cunha, João Félix, Marco Asensio and Mathys Tel among the options considered. The club regard Rashford as a low-risk signing given they are unlikely to pay a fee. The England international is due to have a medical on Sunday.

Villa are discussing potentially including an option to buy Rashford in the summer if the move proves fruitful. The 27-year-old has been frozen out by Ruben Amorim at United, and has not made an appearance since 12 December, but a move to Villa would allow him to play in the Champions League and push for the top four.

The West Midands club have agreed to cover a significant portion of Rashford’s £365,000-a-week wages. Their highest earner is thought to be the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, at about £200,000 a week.

Rashford had been keen on a move to Barcelona but barring a late twist he will be confirmed as a Villa play before the window shuts at 11pm GMT on Monday. If he joins, Villa are expected to try to bring in a younger forward too. They are also targeting a central defender, with Chelsea’s Axel Disasi still an option.

Emery is an admirer of versatile players and Rashford’s experience playing centrally as a striker and on the flanks appeals to the Villa manager. Villa signed Donyell Malen, who can also play across the front line, from Borussia Dortmund last month. Emery believes he can work with Rashford and help him recapture his best form.

The United forward has scored seven times this season, most recently a double at home to Everton at the start of December. Since his 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, his numbers have dropped off significantly. Rashford would link up at Villa with his England colleague Ollie Watkins, who is said by Emery to be happy to stay after Arsenal had a bid for the striker rejected. “Some players prefer to leave and some players accept to stay here, to be here and commit with us,” Emery said. “One of those is Ollie Watkins.”

On Saturday, United signed Ayden Heaven, an England youth international, from Arsenal. The 18-year-old centre-back has a deal until 2029, with the option of a further year, and United say he will immediately link up with the first-team squad. He made one Arsenal appearance, as a late substitute in October’s Carabao Cup win at Preston.