Aston Villa-Burnley Preview

Perhaps a new year will bring improvement to the recent form of both Burnley and Aston Villa.

Each struggling side looks to start 2020 off on the right foot when the Clarets try to avoid a third straight Premier League defeat on Wednesday against visiting, drop-zone dwellers Villa.

In truth, Burnley (7-3-10) have essentially had their issues since mid-October. Sean Dyche's club are just 4-0-8 since Oct. 19 and been held without a goal in five of those matches, including the last two - a 1-0 loss at Everton on Boxing Day and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat versus Manchester United.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That all leaves Burnley 13th in the table heading into the new year, some six points ahead of Aston Villa (5-3-12), who currently sit atop the Premier League's relegation zone. Despite the club's 2 1/2 month rough stretch within the top-flight, Dyche seems poised to focus on what's ahead and the belief he has in a team that went 14-7-17 during Premier League play in 2019.

"We want to win points," Dyche told Burnley's official website. "We've shown over the calendar year that we can do that. Have we moved forward? Yes, we have. Now, we have more work to do, but that's the standard thing in the Premier League. You can't switch off."

Burnley are 5-0-5 at home this season and don't necessarily face a sure three points in Villa after the teams played to a 2-2 draw at Birmingham in late September. The Villans led 1-0 on Anwar El Ghazi's 33rd-minute goal and 2-1 on John McGinn's 79th-minute strike. However, Chris Wood's equaliser two minutes later helped Burnley share the spoils in the reverse fixture. Jay Rodriguez also scored for the Clarets in that contest.

Story continues

Villa have just one win over their last seven games (1-1-5) and are coming off a 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday. The setback dropped Aston Villa to 0-1-5 on the road within the Premier League since winning at Norwich City on Oct. 5.

All of that is why Villa manager Dean Smith sights this matchup as one of the most important of the season for his side, who are just one point from safety but two ahead of 19th-place and surging Watford.

"(Wednesday's match is) very important, especially after a defeat at Watford," Smith told Villa's official website. "It was a big blow to us all. We didn't play well enough and we need to work harder.(Burnley will) be hard to beat, and Turf Moor is a place that we're going to have to roll our sleeves up at."

Jack Grealish leads the Villans with five Premier League goals, four of which have come on the road.Wood, meanwhile, has seven for Burnley but just one goal over his last seven league contests.