Spurs snatch Maite Oroz as Brighton sign Nikita Parris on WSL deadline day

Nikita Parris clinches her move to Brighton. Photograph: Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of the Spain midfielder Maite Oroz from Real Madrid just 90 minutes before the summer transfer window closed on Friday. The 26-year-old, who was Real’s co-captain, has agreed a four-year deal in north London and will provide a huge boost to Robert Vilahamn’s side.

On a busy deadline day, Brighton and Hove Albion sealed the signing of the England forward Nikita Parris from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee, shortly before the 11pm closing of the summer WSL transfer window.

Guardian Sport revealed exclusively on Thursday that the Sussex club were in advanced talks to sign Parris, who was part of the England squad that won the 2022 European Championships. The 30-year-old completed a medical and a fee was eventually agreed just in time on Friday. Over two seasons with United, Parris scored 25 goals in 57 games in all competitions and helped them win last term’s Women’s FA Cup at Wembley.

It proved a fruitful window for Brighton, having already secured the loan signing of the Arsenal and England youth international striker Michelle Agyemang.



United left it very late in their pursuit of a goalkeeper to replace Mary Earps. As of Friday evening, Marc Skinner’s side were still trying to get the addition of a shot-stopper over the line.



Earlier in Friday’s deadline-day drama, Aston Villa broke their transfer record by signing the Brazil forward Gabi Nunes from Levante for a fee understood to be about £250,000. The 27-year-old, who has been capped 22 times, has signed a two-year deal and, according to sources, is a player whose qualities have been admired by the new Villa manager, Robert de Pauw.

Meanwhile, West Ham have announced that the Brighton right-back Li Mengwen has joined the club on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old made 11 appearances in the WSL last season, having joined the side from Chinese Women’s Super League side Jiangsu. She spent one season in France, on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, before joining Brighton.

“I’m delighted to be joining West Ham United,” Mengwen said. “It has felt like a bit of a rollercoaster over the last 24 hours as this decision happened very quickly, but now that I am here, I am so excited.

“I feel very proud to be a Chinese player playing in the Barclays Women’s Super League, and I’m truly honoured to be the first Chinese player to play for West Ham United. I am a determined, resilient player who will never give up.”

The defender has won 23 caps for her country and featured at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She will wear the No 26 shirt in East London.

Manager Rehanne Skinner said: “Mengwen has already shown an ability to compete in the Barclays Women’s Super League for Brighton and represent China on the international stage for a number of years, so we know we are bringing some invaluable experience to the team.

“Mengwen’s game understanding and professionalism, as well as her tenacity and desire to win are huge strengths to her game. Her skill set will fit our style of play perfectly, whilst complementing our existing defensive options within the squad.”