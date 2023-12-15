Aston Villa boss Carla Ward seeking emergency loan for goalkeeper

Daphne van Domselaar signed for Aston Villa in the summer

Aston Villa are looking to secure an emergency loan for a goalkeeper with two of their shot-stoppers out through injury, says manager Carla Ward.

First-choice goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has concussion and Sophia Poor is recovering from a long-term injury.

Villa play Brighton in the Women's Super League on Sunday at 18:45 GMT.

"I won't tell you who that is yet but we should have that [emergency loan] by tomorrow," Ward said on Friday.

"Daph took a hit to the head in quite a nasty collision [against Manchester City on Saturday]. She struggled a little bit after the game and she is going to be out with concussion."

Keeper Anna Leat remains available for Villa, who are 10th in the WSL after two wins from nine games.

Across the BBC banner