Aston Villa make approach for defenders at Chelsea and Villarreal

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has emerged as a loan target for Aston Villa, who have agreed personal terms with the French international - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Aston Villa have made approaches for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, and are waiting on scan results for a potential new injury to Tyrone Mings.

Disasi has emerged as a loan target for Villa, who have agreed personal terms with the France international.

However, Chelsea have also had inquiries from Wolves and a Bundesliga heavyweight and will weigh up Disasi’s future in the next few days.

Disasi was signed from Monaco for £38 million in August 2023 but has not started a Premier League match for Enzo Maresca’s side since December.

Former Tottenham right-back Foyth is close to making a Premier League return, with Villa and La Liga club Villarreal negotiating a deal.

Emery signed Foyth during his time in charge at Villarreal and has turned to the 27-year-old after the sale of Diego Carlos to Fenerbahçe and a metatarsal injury for Pau Torres.

Mings is set for a scan on his knee in the next 24 hours after coming off in the first half of Villa’s draw with West Ham on Sunday.

The England international only returned this season after a lay-off of more than 12 months and while this new injury is not believed to be serious, it could still mean a period of time out of action.

Villa are down to one specialist centre-back in Ezri Konsa and Emery is now ramping up his bid to sign Disasi and Foyth in the next few days.

Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia is on the brink of a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen with an option to buy at the end of the season, in spite of interest from Leeds United and others.

The 28-year-old was Villa’s record signing in the summer of 2021 when he joined from Norwich City in a deal worth a total of £38 million. He played two seasons at the club before a cruciate ligament injury in the summer of 2023 wiped out last season for the Spanish national. He has struggled to establish himself under Unai Emery on his return this season, with competition much increased in the team.

Leverkusen have looked at the Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, as Telegraph Sport reported, as they assessed the options to replace Martin Terrier, the French forward who has ruptured an Achilles’ tendon this month and is out for the season. The current Bundesliga champions are looking good for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League providing they win their final group phase home game against Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

The deal for Buendia will give Leverkusen the option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season. Villa have signed the Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen for £21.5 million this window, as well as right back Andrés Garcia from Levante for £6 million.

Brighton closing in on deal for Derby defender Cashin

Brighton are edging closer towards a £10 million deal for Derby County defender Eiran Cashin.

Derby are seeking a package worth a total £15 million for the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international and Brighton are expected to finally thrash out an agreement before the transfer deadline on Monday.

Cashin, 23, has been a long-term target for Brighton, who made a number of bids to sign him last season.

Derby have turned down offers this month and were intent on keeping him but Brighton’s aggressive approach has unsettled Cashin and a move away now appears likely.

Brighton will decline any move from Derby to send him back on loan for the second half of the season, if they close the transfer.

Derby are working on transfer targets of their own and have held talks with Middlesbrough over a double deal for Matt Clarke and Daniel Barlaser.

Clarke, a centre-back, spent two seasons on loan at Derby before joining Boro.

Midfielder Barlaser is also wanted by Championship rivals Blackburn.

Hull City snap up Villa starlet Barry on loan

Hull City have secured a significant coup with the capture of Aston Villa forward Louie Barry on loan.

Barry will have a medical on Tuesday after Hull agreed to pay all of his wages plus a substantial £1 million loan fee.

Barry scored 15 goals on loan at Stockport County over the first half of the season before he was recalled by Villa this month.

Celtic, Millwall and Derby have also made offers to sign the 21-year-old, but Hull have won the chase.