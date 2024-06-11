Aston Villa among Premier League clubs to register interest in Rennes’ Adrien Truffert

According to a report from L’Équipe, Aston Villa are one of many clubs to register an interest in Stade Rennais left-back Adrien Truffert (22).

Truffert, who has one France cap to his name, has been called up by Thierry Henry to compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. However, with just two years remaining on his contract at Rennes, his club future hangs in the balance. Les Rennais, who have missed out on European qualification for the first time in seven years, are resigned to losing some key players this summer. Désiré Doué and Arnaud Kalimuendo are the most obvious candidates to leave the Breton club, however, Truffert could be another.

Aston Villa, Leicester, Fulham and Bournemouth all interested in Truffert

The France international is garnering considerable Premier League interest. Aston Villa, who saw a €20m bid for Truffert rejected back in January 2023, could return. However, they would face considerable competition, with Leicester City, Fulham and Bournemouth also interested.

In Germany, Truffert features on Bayern Munich’s shortlist, whilst he is also of interest to Benfica and AC Milan. In France, Olympique Lyonnais and AS Monaco, both of whom will compete in European competition next season, are also considering a move.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle