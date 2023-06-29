Aston Villa agree £35m deal to sign Spain’s Pau Torres from Villarreal

Photograph: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Aston Villa have agreed a deal with Villarreal to sign Pau Torres, with the Spain defender expected to cost around £35m in a move that will see him reunited with former manager Unai Emery.

Torres is already believed to have agreed personal terms for a move to Villa Park, with Villarreal having accepted Villa’s offer for a player who is out of contract at the end of next season following talks on Thursday. He was Emery’s main summer target and the impending move means the 26-year-old will add considerable defensive depth to Villa’s squad.

Torres, who has 23 caps for Spain’s senior team, had also been tracked by Bayern Munich after his impressive performances in La Liga last season. But with the German champions now set to sign Napoli’s Kim Min-jae to Bayern for €50m (£43m), Torres will link up with the Emery once more after he spent two years in charge of Villarreal.

A product of the Spanish club’s youth system, Torres has made more than 170 appearances for Villarreal’s first team and was part of Spain’s squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Bayern’s move for Kim – the South Korea defender who has agreed a five-year deal with the German champions – will also allow Paris Saint-Germain to complete the transfer of France defender Lucas Hernandez. The 27-year-old is also expected to cost around €50m (£43m).