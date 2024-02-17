Aston Villa take advantage of Tottenham slip-up in Premier League top-four race

Aston Villa celebrated an important win over Fulham (PA)

Aston Villa moved back into the Premier League’s top four as in-form Ollie Watkins hit a brace in a 2-1 win at Fulham.

The England striker scored in either half to seal the points for Unai Emery’s side, whose clean sheet was ruined by Rodrigo Muniz’s goal not long after the hour.

Villa’s win was enough to take them into the Champions League places as their West Midlands rivals Wolves won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Joao Gomes hit his first goals of the season to secure the points for Gary O’Neil’s side, who completed the double over Spurs in the process.

Tottenham were poor in the first half but looked to be on course to strike back as Dejan Kulusevski levelled seconds after the interval – only for Gomes to wrap up a brace and lift Wolves into the top half.

A rare Matt Ritchie goal saw Newcastle United twice come from behind and earn a late 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke took full advantage of a Martin Dubravka error to put the Cherries ahead before Anthony Gordon – operating as a No 9 – drew the hosts level from the penalty spot.

Matt Ritchie snatched a late equaliser for Newcastle (PA)

Bournemouth restored their lead through Antoine Semenyo only for their former player Ritchie to equalise just moments after coming on as a 90th-minute substitute.

Elsewhere, pressure continues to mount on David Moyes after 10-man West Ham lost 2-0 at struggling Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi struck late in first-half stoppage time with Kalvin Phillips’ poor start to life as a Hammer continuing as he was sent off for two yellow cards before Callum Hudson-Odoi added the gloss at the death.