Aston taking on Toyota in WEC like "David vs Goliath"

Aston boss Andy Palmer described the entry into the top class of the WEC with the Valkyrie as the marque's "moonshot".

"We are going to give it a damn good go, but there is no doubt that it is David versus Goliath," he told Motorsport.com. "We have Aston Martin as a small company showing its prowess for racing against that of the mighty Toyota."

Palmer stressed that the rules for the new class, which were announced by WEC promoter and Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest on Friday, will allow a smaller company with limited resources to compete.

"The way the rules have been written means it is not about the size of your chequebook," he said. "This is Le Mans, so victory can never be guaranteed.

"We are under no illusion that this will take every ounce of effort and determination from each of our chosen partners, from our engineers, from our technicians and, of course, from our drivers. But if I thought there wasn't a chance of Aston winning we wouldn't be coming."

Motorsport Network Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar rendering

