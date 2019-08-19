Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"

In its first season, the Swiss outfit has so far scored points in all bar three races with its quartet of Vantage DTMs, with its best results having been a pair of sixth-place finishes achieved by at the Norisring.

Last weekend at Brands Hatch, it achieved another milestone as registered the first laps led for Aston Martin in the first race after making a strong start from fourth on the grid, albeit the Scot was penalised for jumping the start.

Kamelger added: "We've had our difficulties, our races where we struggled with the pace. But I think it’s [about] managing expectations also because it’s our maiden season in a bloody competitive environment.

"It’s the F1 of touring cars, it’s by far the most performing touring car series, very competitive, very tight between the different manufacturers. To be able to constantly to push for points with four cars, it’s nothing that doesn’t make me happy.

"At the beginning of the season it was crystal clear we wouldn’t win races, because if it was easy, somebody else could do it as well. The other two manufacturers [Audi and BMW] have such vast experience in this series. That’s why I’m happy with the maiden season [so far]."

R-Motorsport's Vantage DTM only made its on-track debut two months prior to the start of the season, months after Audi and BMW's new turbocharged contenders had begun testing, but was given special permission to catch up on the test days it had missed.

