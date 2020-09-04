Aston Martin Victor is a one-off Q build inspired by the original V8 Vantage



See Full Image Gallery >>



Aston Martin’s Q division should be taken very seriously. It just pumped out this stunning one-off custom model named the Aston Martin Victor. The Victor is based on a One-77, and it’s the biggest project Q has ever taken on.

Aston used the V8 Vantage of the 1970s and 1980s as design inspiration for the Victor, making it look like a resto-mod Aston Martin. We dig it, a lot. The styling is massively different than a One-77 from front to back, as Aston has gone over every surface of this car. Our favorite highlights include the round front headlights, Vulcan-inspired taillights, and boattail rear with its massive, upturned spoiler. It walks the Aston line of being beautiful and aggressive at the same time, with the emphasis on aggression in this build. The paint is called Pentland Green, and it’s complemented by a whole lot of satin carbon fiber.

The carbon fiber monocoque chassis is refurbished, and comes from a One-77. However, the new carbon body weighs less than the original One-77 did. Under the excellent front hood sits a 7.3-liter V12. It’s also from a One-77, but it’s been re-built and heavily breathed upon by Cosworth. Power is up to 836 horsepower and 606 pound-feet of torque, increases of 86 and 53 respectively. And then there’s the transmission. Aston converted it to a proper three-pedal six-speed manual transmission. The gearbox comes courtesy of Graziano. It requires new twin coolers to handle the heat and a motorsport clutch to handle the torque.

View photos

Shifting is done with a solid walnut knob, and it’s simply beautiful. Forest Green “Conker Bridge of Weir” leather covers the cabin where you don’t see the exposed carbon fiber. Cashmere is used for the headliner, while anodized aluminum and polished titanium are used in concert with walnut wood for interior trimmings. Yeah, it was probably extremely expensive.

This car should handle spectacularly well, too. It uses the same inboard dampers and springs as the Vulcan, allowing for six settings of aggression. Aston says it was tuned to ride well on the street in addition to a racetrack — after all, it is road legal. Center-lock wheels are fitted, and six-piston Brembo brakes with carbon ceramic rotors sit within them. Aston says it produces even more downforce than a Vantage GT4 racecar, so it’s a serious track monster.

We don’t know how much it costs, but whoever commissioned the build is certainly extravagantly rich.

Related video: