Aston Martin refreshes WEC GTE Am line-up

at the wheel of the new-generation Aston Vantage GTE, which is eligible to race in GTE Am for the first time in the 2019/20 season.

Dalla Lana, Lauda and Lamy had contested the WEC's GTE Am class as a trio since the 2015 season, taking the class title together in 2017, but were joined in the #98 car in last month's Prologue test at Barcelona by Turner, Gunn and .

For Turner, it marks a full-time return to WEC action, the 45-year-old having been relegated to a part-time schedule for the 2018/19 superseason.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Paul and Ross in the #98 car and challenging for the 2019/20 GTE Am championship," said Turner. "It’s going to be very hard work and I think it is going to be the most competitive season in the category, with some very quick cars and some very strong line-ups.

"Paul is an extremely talented driver with a great deal of experience in the WEC and as a package we are very strong."

