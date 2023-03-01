Aston Martin losses more than double to £495m

Aston Marin

Losses at Aston Martin doubled last year as a weak pound made the cost of servicing its large debts more expensive.

The car maker lost £495m in 2022, up from £214m a year earlier, as interest payments on its £700m debt pile climbed.

The sports car company has struggled with high debts since it was re-listed on the stock market as an independent business in 2018.



Debts are held in dollars and a tumbling pound has made the interest costlier. Sterling was worth $1.30 when it listed and reached lows of $1.03 last year.

Despite rising losses, Aston Martin said it was expecting to bring in more cash than it burns through later this year.

Sales rose 26pc in 2022 and the manufacturer ramped up production of its new DBX SUV. Orders for the GT and its top-end sports cars were 80-pc filled for the year, Aston said.

The company delivered 80 of its Valkyrie hypercars last year, up from 10 in 2021. The £2.5m car, which can only be driven on racetracks, has been a considerable source of losses for Aston in the past as a result of persistent production problems. The higher-than-expected production helped boost sales last year.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who rescued the business in 2020, said: “2022 saw Aston Martin continue to build on the strong foundations that have been established during my three years as Executive Chairman.

“While the last 12 months presented industry-wide challenges, we look to the future with renewed confidence in our ability to deliver on our vision, and the targets we have set.”

Mr Stroll last year oversaw a £653m capital raise to help shore up Aston Martin’s balance sheet. The car maker raised money from existing investors and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, a new backer.

Aston Martin used some of the money it raised to pay off its more expensive loans, bringing debts down 14pc to £765.5m.

Last year Mr Stroll and his backers upped their stake to 27.9pc of Aston Martin.

Other investors include Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which holds 18.7pc, Mercedes, at 9.7pc, and China’s Geely, which owns 7.6pc of the company. Less than 40pc is held by pension funds and retail investors.



The results were greeted favourably by investors and the shares rose 15pc in early trading.