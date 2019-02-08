New Aston Martin festival to headline 2019-2021 Silverstone Classic

New Aston Martin race to top Silverstone Classic

A new Aston Martin Heritage Racing Festival Series will headline a three-year partnership between Aston Martin and the Silverstone Classic.

The series will be open to all non-current Aston Martin GT class race cars, including DBR9s and Vantage GT2/GT3/GT4/N24/GTE models, as well as specials including the Vulcan.

After the Silverstone Classic race in 2019, a second event is planned for the Spa Classic Six Hour meeting in late September and then a possible expansion to three races in '20.

Factory Aston Martin GT racer Darren Turner will take a driver coaching role with the new series.

"We are immensely proud that Aston Martin not only has chosen to become a major event partner but also to launch its amazing new Aston Martin Heritage Racing Festival Series at the Classic," said Nick Wigley, Silverstone Classic CEO.

"Everyone loves Aston Martin and, with its wide-ranging presence throughout the event, this year's festival will be all the more special for all-comers."

Aston Martin recently opened a new state-of-the-art, high performance test and development base at Silverstone and it presence at the Classic will be increased by the supply of pace cars as well as other off-track activities.

Confirmation of the new Aston Martin race is the final addition to the 21-race Classic programme, which covers almost 100 years of motorsport history.

Entries range from the Le Mans Bentleys of the early 1920s right up to Aston Martin GT cars from as recently as 2018.

Aston Martin has also strengthened its presence in historic racing by partnering with Masters Historic Racing to become the title sponsor of the Masters Endurance Legends series.

The Masters race series for recent Le Mans and ALMS prototypes and GT cars in 1995-2012 will be renamed Aston Martin Masters Endurance Legends.

The six-race schedule includes the Silverstone Classic, as well as Paul Ricard, Monza, Magny Cours, Nurburgring and Spa.

The format allows for one or two drivers per car with a mandatory pitstop in races between 30 and 40 minutes.

For 2019, Masters will also co-host the newly-announced Aston Martin Heritage Racing Festival Series.

The AMHR Festival Series will comprise two events in 2019, expanding to three race weekends in '20.

Co-hosted by Masters Historic Racing, the first race will be at the Silverstone Classic and the second at the World Endurance Championship's Spa weekend in late September.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said: "The creation of Aston Martin Heritage Racing draws together our various historic motorsport activities and provides a platform from which we will continue to extend the scope of our presence in the vibrant and hugely popular international historic racing scene."

