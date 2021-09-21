This Aston Martin DB5 Junior Is Packed With 007 Spy Gadgets For Bond Kids

Photo credit: Aston Martin

In the world of pop culture, few automobiles are as recognizable as James Bond's Aston Martin DB5. The titular spy has been linked with the car for fifty years now, and the pair will be united once more in the upcoming No Time To Die. As Aston Martin prepares for the on-screen return of this cinematic and automotive icon, the automaker has teamed up with The Little Car Company to create a limited run of 007-spec DB5s in two-thirds scale.

In order to accurately recreate Bond's iconic ride, an orignal example was 3D-scanned to allow for precise recreations of parts. The level of accuracy on the DB5 Junior is superb, right down to the Silver Birch paintwork, Smiths gauges, and genuine Aston Marin chassis plates.

Of course, not everything is entirely movie-accurate. The roof found on Bond's car is missing in this case, as the company wanted parents to be able to ride alongside their children in the DB5 Junior. This also means that an adult could theoretically drive the thing if they really wanted to. The DB5 Junior is also powered by a battery, and as such the fuel gauge now indicated charge levels. With no oil to monitor, that gauge has also been repurposed to show motor temperatures within the electric powertrain.



Don't mistake this battery-powered car for one you might find at your local superstore, however. Aston Martin says that this baby DB5 will do 80 miles on a single charge, and carries more performance than the "standard" DB5 Vantage Junior offering from The Little Car Company. Furthermore, TLCC and Aston fit this small roadster with Bilstein dampers and coilovers, as well a legit Brembo disc brakes. If those aren't enough to help get away from your attackers, this ride is packed with all of 007's trademark gadgets. The headlight guns, oil slick, and changing license plate are all accounted for, as is the smokescreen function. All of Q's devices are controlled on a hidden panel within the passenger door.

Only 125 units of TLCC's No Time To Die special edition Aston Martin DB5 Junior are slated to be built. Pricing has been listed at just under $123,000, which is quite a lot for a toy. That said, the purchase does qualify buyers for the Aston Martin Owners Club. Not a bad way to get your kids started down the enthusiast path, I suppose.



No Time To Die is slated to hit theaters in the U.K. on September 30, before opening for American audiences on October 8.



