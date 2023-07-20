Aston Martin Becomes Most Valuable Piece Of James Bond Memorabilia

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It sold for an eye-watering sum.

A classic Aston Martin DB5 Sports Saloon, famously driven by Pierce Brosnan in the opening scene of the James Bond film Goldeneye, has been sold for a staggering price at the Goodwood Festival of Speed auction. The 1965 silver Aston Martin DB5 was used in the iconic high-speed chase scene with the villain Xenia Onatopp through the hills of Monaco. The car fetched an impressive £1,961,500, making it the most valuable piece of Bond memorabilia ever sold.

Aston Martin has long been associated with the James Bond franchise, with the DB5 and earlier the DB Mark III becoming iconic symbols of the spy series. The DB5 has appeared in various Bond films over the years, from Thunderball in 1965 to Spectre in 2015.

This particular DB5 Sports Saloon has undergone extensive restoration by the Stratton Motor Company and has been showcased at major motor shows, including Detroit and Los Angeles.

For the filming of Goldeneye, Eon Productions acquired three DB5 models, two for driving sequences and one for static filming. The cars were modified to match in appearance, with the driving models specially equipped to handle high-speed stunts.

The auctioned DB5 was used for promotional purposes after filming wrapped. It includes several film props, such as a Bollinger Champagne bottle, Champagne flutes, an Alpine stereo with color fax paper, an original cinema poster from 1995, and the complete 1995 GoldenEye press pack. Additional items inside the car include a signed photograph by Serena Gordon, original 1995 Empire and Flicks GoldenEye film review magazines, and film scripts.

The vehicle underwent restoration by the Stratton Motor Company both before and after filming, receiving a new nose and tail section, as well as door skins. It was sold to Peter Nelson, the creator of the 'Cars Of The Stars' exhibition in Cumbria, in 1996, and later acquired by the previous owner in 2001.

This Aston Martin DB5 has not only left an indelible mark on cinema history but also remains a prized collector's item for fans of James Bond and classic cars alike.

