Aston Martin "back in the game" after tough 2018

After ending up as the slowest of the six GTE Pro class manufacturers at La Sarthe last year, in only the second race outing for the latest-generation Vantage.

Since then, Aston has won two rounds of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Shanghai and Spa, both held in wet conditions, with Lynn and teammate Maxime Martin taking victory in the latter.

The #97 car, which Lynn and Martin will share at Le Mans with Jonathan Adam, was ninth fastest in this month's test day 0.582s off the pace, while the sister #95 machine was 1.2s adrift of the pace-setting Corvette C7.R.

"We're back in the game," Lynn told Motorsport.com. "I think honestly it’s very close and that's great. Test day was very positive for us, the car has come on a very long way.

"We sort of knew that already from Spa, but I’m pleased we cemented that in test day. The question is whether it’s enough on Saturday.

"It's only then we're gonna know who’s got what - we just hope we’ve got enough!"

AMR technical director Dan Sayers added: "We’re more confident than last year, that’s for sure.

"Last year was just the second race for the car – now we’ve had a whole season. The Balance of Performance has improved, the car has improved, so we go in more optimistic than last year."

