Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Size (2023-2031) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global market for asthma monitoring devices was estimated to be worth US$ 738.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a revenue CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 1,391.6 million by 2031.

The global market for asthma monitoring devices was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Asthma is a common but complex heterogeneous inflammatory disorder of the airways. Despite significant progress in understanding the pathophysiology and therapy of asthma, it remains a primary cause of mortality and morbidity.

Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 738.1 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 1,391.6 million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory disorders drives the market revenue share.

Increasing technological advancements and AI in healthcare are driving the demand for products.

Increasing consumer awareness and adoption of home healthcare are propelling the market revenue growth.

Recent Development in the Global Asthma Monitoring Devices Market:

In January 2023, Tueo Health, a firm focused on improving respiratory health management for children with asthma, was bought by Apple. The company will most likely improve its iPhone Health app by adding additional functionalities through this acquisition. Tueo Health's technology includes sensors that monitor breathing and sleeping habits, and this technology might be integrated into Apple's health monitoring functions.

Competitive Landscape

The following is a list of the leading market participants in the global market for asthma monitoring devices:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Siemens Healthineers

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The rising prevalence of asthma and related respiratory disorders with lifestyle changes and habits like smoking drives the global asthma monitoring devices market revenue. Furthermore, the advanced treatment strategies, and consumer awareness of using these devices, contribute to market revenue growth.

However, inaccurate readings due to the irregular updates by patients and calibration-related issues are expected to restrain revenue growth of the global asthma monitoring devices market.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the global asthma monitoring devices market is segmented into spirometry, peak flow meter, FeNo testing devices, and smart inhalers. Due to the solution to better management of respiratory disorders, the small inhaler segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global asthma monitoring devices market is segmented into home care, hospital and clinics, and ambulatory care centers. The home care segment accounts for the largest revenue share, portable asthma monitoring equipment availability, ease of use, and personalized treatments.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global asthma monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to a well-developed healthcare system that provides easy access to healthcare services and a large disposable income, allowing patients to spend on cutting-edge healthcare technologies, North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for asthma monitoring devices in-depth. Basic market features, important investment sectors, analyses of regional growth, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions were all examined.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ASTHMA MONITORING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Spirometry Peak Flow Meters FeNo Testing Devices Smart Inhalers Others GLOBAL ASTHMA MONITORING DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Home Care Hospital and Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers

