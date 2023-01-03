Asthma & COPD Therapies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·7 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Asthma & COPD Therapies 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Asthma & COPD Therapies and Forecasts Market Segment by Product (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Bronchodilators Monotherapy, Combination Drugs), Market Segment by Route of Administration (Oral, Inhaled, Others), Market Segment by Point of Sale (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Others), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country. 

The asthma & COPD therapies market is estimated to be valued at US$47.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

High Costs of Treatment

Asthma and COPD are a significant burden to society in terms of healthcare cost and loss of productivity. As these diseases cannot be cured, the economic burden of the disease lasts for the duration of the patient's lifetime. COPD creates a substantial burden to individuals and families, thus leading to restrictions on the patient's day-to-day life & an enormous burden to society. The majority of costs are due to hospitalisation of patients with severe illness or exacerbations, so drugs that can reduce the risk of severe exacerbations have a favourable economic case for reimbursement.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/asthma-copd-therapies-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Asthma & COPD Therapies Market?

Due to respiratory physicians concentrating on the pandemic, a decline in patients visiting hospitals, and self-isolation reducing exacerbation rates, the respiratory market has been significantly impacted. We are now in an era where wellness and preventive care are more important than ever thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic, which has forced us to re-evaluate our outdated healthcare system. As a result, finding & promoting wellness solutions would be crucial over the forecast period.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 249-page report provides 107 tables and 130 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the asthma & COPD therapies market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Asthma & COPD Therapies. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, route of administration, point of sale, and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing asthma & COPD therapies market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Significant Areas of Unmet Needs to Boost Industry Growth

The asthma market is becoming highly competitive, but there remain significant areas with unmet needs. Pharmaceutical companies will depend on life cycle management strategies in the immediate future to maintain profits with newer pipeline products becoming available over the forecast period. A wide-ranging portfolio is the requirement for asthma, as more subgroups of patients non-reactive to certain medications come up. Significant revenue growth is expected for severe asthma when monoclonal antibodies reach the market.

Social Stigma  

Stigma is used as one of the main public policy challenges and an obstacle to the delivery of healthcare facilities. Health-related stigma impacts people's survival chances by growing their exposure to threats and limiting access to preventive factors that contribute to increased disease burden. Measuring stigma rates are very important for public development, plan creation and assessment, advocacy research and greater adoption of epidemic prevention initiatives. With increasing awareness, the social stigma of using inhalers has been reduced substantially. This is likely to increase the uptake of medications in early age and manage the disease on a regular basis.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/asthma-copd-therapies-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Developments in Telehealth Sector to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Telehealth refers to systems of providing healthcare-related services and information via telecommunication devices. This can include text messages, phone calls, email, mobile apps and other methods. Telehealth can enable services such as remote patient management, supporting prevention, promotion and curing services.

Asthma & COPD are chronic conditions that require regular monitoring and frequent changes to medication. In addition, patient adherence to treatment and inhaler technique affects clinical outcomes. Improvements in these areas could increase demand for asthma and COPD therapies and have a positive effect on market growth. Recently, steps have been undertaken by the healthcare agencies and private companies across the world in initiating telehealth as a mode of management for asthma and COPD patients.

In October 2022, Umass Chan Medical School and Wellinks collaborated to work together to launch a new program called Healthy at Home, which will focus on assessing the efficacy level of a virtual care solution in treating COPD and preventing acute care needs among those with the disease. Researchers intend to evaluate the effects of the program on patient-reported outcomes over the course of six months. The program includes several elements: the Mobile Integrated Health service, the Mobile Integrated Health Dashboard, and the Wellinks virtual-first COPD management solution. The Mobile Integrated Health service, which will focus on triage, will include a team of paramedics available 24/7, in-home medical evaluations, and treatments in consultation with a supervising physician. The Mobile Integrated Health dashboard provides individual data, including from wearable sensors and the EHR. The solution offers virtual pulmonary rehabilitation, customized health coaching, remote monitoring through connected devices, and a patient application.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the asthma & COPD therapies market are AstraZeneca, GSK plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Mundipharma, Cipla Inc., Pulmatrix, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Respiratorius AB, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Grifols S.A., Sanofi SA, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Transpire Bio, and Verona Pharma plc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • In November 2022, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced a new partnership with HealthSnap, a leading full-service Virtual Care Management Platform for the management of chronic diseases including chronic respiratory diseases.

  • In February 2022, Honeywell announced a commercial partnership with AstraZeneca to develop and bring to market next-generation respiratory inhalers that use near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellants to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Oliver Davison
Visiongain Reports Limited 
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100 
Email: contactus@visiongain.com  
Web: www.visiongain.com


Latest Stories

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Connor McDavid shines as Oilers pound Kraken 7-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 7-2 on Friday night. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each scored twice as Edmonton won for the third time in four games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had four assists, and Darnell Nurse finished with a goal and an assist. McDavid extended his point streak to 17 games, matching his career best. He has 16 goals and 21 assists during the stretch. Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong scored for Seattle in its thi

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Weary Rams hit NFL low with 11th loss by defending champion

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday. With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games. “The margin for error was really small,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. The margin of defeat definitely was not. And the eighth double-digit loss of thi

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.