Meteoroid lights up sky above English Channel

·2 min read

A small meteoroid has entered the Earth's atmosphere and was seen lighting up the sky above the English Channel, creating a stunning shooting star effect.

The 1m (3ft) meteoroid was seen shortly before 03:00 GMT on Monday morning.

Social media users, some based in the south of England, shared footage of the rock which has been dubbed Sar2667.

It is just the seventh time an asteroid impact has been predicted in advance.

The European Space Agency tweeted that it was "a sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!"

A person who says they witnessed the event wrote on Twitter that the asteroid "lit up the sky with a pink flash which was spectacular."

Another said: "I just stood at my window and turned on my phone. I wasn't expecting much but it really was amazing."

The agency earlier said the object was expected to "safely strike" the earth's atmosphere near to the French city of Rouen.

The International Meteor Organization, a Belgium-based non-profit organisation, said the object would have entered about 4km (2.5 miles) from the French coast, and would create a "fireball" effect.

Asteroids are small rocky objects that orbit the sun, often described as minor planets.

A meteor is what happens when a small piece of an asteroid or comet, called a meteoroid, burns up upon entering Earth's atmosphere.

Authorities are aware of more than 1.1 million asteroids, although the true number is believed to be much higher.

Around 30,600 travel in an orbit that brings them near Earth's own, according to the European Space Agency.

The last asteroid predicted to enter the Earth's atmosphere in advance was seen in the sky above Ontario, Canada in November last year.

In January, an asteroid the size of a minibus had been on a direct collision course with earth.

In reality, the rock would likely have disintegrated high in the atmosphere before impact.

Asteroid detection experts are most concerned about "goldilocks asteroids", much larger space rocks that could do serious damage to earth if they impact.

In October, the American space agency NASA announced its experiment to deflect the path of an asteroid had been successful.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Shooting star’ asteroid enters earth’s atmosphere above Channel

    The European Space Agency tweeted that the asteroid was expected to safely enter the Earth’s atmosphere over northern France.

  • 'Beautiful' Meteoroid Lights Up Skies Over Southern England

    A meteoroid was filmed moving through the sky over southern England in the early hours of Monday, February 13.Footage by Twitter user @KadeFlowers shows the one-meter object, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a small asteroid, flashing brightly over Brighton at 2:59 am. “Got It! How beautiful!” the caption read.The European Space Agency (ESA) tweeted that Sar2667 was expected to “safely” strike the Earth’s atmosphere over northern France shortly before 4 am local time (3 am local time in England).“This is just the seventh time an #asteroidimpact has ever been predicted before it happens.” ESA tweeted. “A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!” Credit: @KadeFlowers via Storyful

  • Are Rattail Dresses the New Mullet Dresses?

    Did we just make up this term? Yes. Is this Y2K-leaning look trending at New York Fashion Week? Also yes.

  • Mexico arrests cartel member suspected of leading fentanyl trade

    Mexico's defence ministry said Sunday that security forces had arrested a suspected top cartel member accused of leading the region's production of fentanyl, which has killed thousands in the United States. The arrest, which took place on Thursday in the state of Sinaloa, came just weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Mexico, and followed the recent high-profile arrest of cartel leader Ovidio Guzman. The suspect is described as being a leading logistics chief for the famed narco trafficker known as "Mayo Zambada," who jointly headed the powerful Sinaloa cartel.

  • Two children arrested on suspicion of murdering girl, 16, in Warrington park

    A 16-year-old girl has been stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in a Cheshire park in broad daylight, police have said.

  • Winter storm threatens parts of Atlantic Canada with 30+ cm of snow

    A potent low-pressure system teetering offshore is lining up parts of Atlantic Canada for significant snowfall this week.

  • Black Leather Ruled Street Style on Day 1 of New York Fashion Week

    It's a wardrobe staple for a reason.

  • Nicola Bulley – latest: Ex-detective who exposed Jimmy Savile to join search

    Mark Williams-Thomas will travel to St Michael’s on Wyre this week

  • 'Why did it happen to me?': Damar Hamlin opens up in Super Bowl interview with Michael Strahan

    Ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles, the Buffalo Bills safety spoke candidly about his emotional recovery from cardiac arrest.

  • Repeat heroics: DeAndre Gholston drills buzzer beater as Mizzou stuns No. 6 Tennessee

    Mizzou trailed by two points with the final seconds ticking off the clock. Then DeAndre Gholston hit one of the shots of the college basketball season.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: Dozens of flights cancelled in New Zealand as 10 inches of rain set to fall

    Dozens of flights to and from New Zealand have been cancelled as the country braces for its second severe storm in a matter of weeks. Cyclone Gabrielle has already hit the northern part of New Zealand with winds of more than 80mph and 10 inches of rain expected in Auckland. Thousands of homes have already lost power with some roads closed in northern New Zealand.

  • WRAPUP 2-Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

    Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around the eastern city of Bakhmut, still in Ukrainian hands amid a months-long battle. The Ukrainian military on Monday reported heavy Russian shelling all along the frontline and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut.

  • Starship: Elon Musk's SpaceX prepares to launch the most powerful rocket system ever built

    Starship could take humans to the moon and Mars in the next decade, according to Elon Musk. Here's everything you need to know ahead of its launch.

  • 150-year-old shipwreck with ‘checkered past’ discovered at bottom of lake

    The Nucleus, a ‘bad luck barquentine’ ship that had sunk twice and once rammed and sank another ship, has been found on the bed of Lake Superior’s Shipwreck Coast

  • Curious Kids: How does DNA affect our fingerprints and eye colour?

    Fingerprints and DNA left at a crime scene are both excellent sources of evidence. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) has some influence on our fingertips, but what really makes fingerprints unique is the special folding pattern of tiny ridges on our skin. DNA fingerprinting, on the other hand, is another way of collecting evidence that enables investigators to narrow down the identity of an individual based on unique genetic patterns.

  • Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

    Scientists have successfully split natural seawater into oxygen and hydrogen without pre-treatment in an incredible milestone for green hydrogen production

  • Russia reports pressure glitch on cargo ship docked to ISS

    Roscosmos said mission control specialists had detected a depressurisation in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship which is due to undock from the ISS on Feb. 18. "The temperature regime and pressure on board the ISS are normal, nothing threatens the life and health of the crew and they feel fine," Roscosmos said. It was the latest glitch to affect the ageing ISS after a coolant leak in December on a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station.

  • Farming is Crawley’s ‘true love’

    Charlotte Crawley comes from a long line of farmers. She grew up on her family’s cattle farm in Clanwilliam, surrounded by land her ancestors have worked since 1897. Her family’s farm was even recently granted heritage status. Crawley’s work in agriculture and conservation has earned her recognition from Ducks Unlimited Canada on today’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The event is celebrated by the United Nations General Assembly every year on Feb. 11 to promote the full and eq

  • Dive deep into the Bay of Fundy without leaving home

    If you have ever wanted to see what lives under the dark waters of the Bay of Fundy — without the risk of unknown plant matter brushing against your legs — you're in luck. Dive Deeper, a virtual museum exhibit on the Passamaquoddy region of the Bay of Fundy launched this week. The website, presented by the Huntsman Marine Science Centre, lets you take a deep dive into the flora and fauna that live above and below the bay's depths from the comfort of home. Through a mix of the latest technologies

  • Nipple-Forward Looks Are Trending at New York Fashion Week

    We spotted some very creative nipple covers and pasties on the runways.