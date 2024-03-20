Astera Labs seeks to raise around $713 million in IPO at $5.5 billion valuation

(Reuters) - Chip firm Astera Labs on Tuesday set the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 19.8 million shares at $36 apiece, aiming to raise around $712.8 million.

The company priced its IPO above its previous target range of $32 to $34 apiece, giving it a valuation of about $5.5 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the the ticker symbol "ALAB" on March 20, Astera Labs said.

The listing comes at a time when growing popularity of AI and its influence across various sectors has been driving a rally in technology firms, propelling stocks of companies such as Nvidia to record highs.

The gross proceeds are expected to be around $604.4 million, Astera Labs said in a statement.

The California-based company offers vital data center components to its customers including large cloud service providers. It was valued at $3 billion in its last funding round in 2022.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the joint book runners for the offering.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)