London, UK, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking back at what 2021 uncovered, one thing is clear: virtual reality is one of the most important aspects that will shape our future. Nonetheless, it is essential also to know which projects are the ones that will strive in this novel worldwide paradigm! ASTATE is an aggregator, a community that uses a real-world economic system that can potentially change augmented reality experiences on a grand scale. As a result of this system, ASTATE can meet the demands of a wide range of market sectors. Moving forward, ASTATE intends to deliver a single free augmented reality technology that enables you to live a 3D quality experience contextualised in the surrounding world.





ASTATE – THE INTERSECTION OF INNOVATION, BLOCKCHAIN AND VIRTUAL REALITY

One of Astate World's objectives is to build the world's greatest database of 3D Major Metropolises, which will be recorded on the blockchain, being practically indestructible and everlasting. At ASTATE, they want to deliver a first-of-its-kind virtual reality experience for the cryptocurrency community, bringing users together in a single immersive and engaging setting inside the confines of major metropolitan areas throughout the globe.

When it comes to the VR Expérience, this new immersive world inhabited by avatars and 3D objects must enable its users to engage in virtual interactions that are as deep as those experienced in real life. ASTATE will harness the power of the world's most powerful real-time 3D Creation Engine to generate spectacular visualisations and a superior user experience for its customers.

THE ASTATE ECOSYSTEM

After logging into Astate World inside the MetAstApp, the user will be needed to build their own customised avatar from a variety of configurable combinations and give their avatar a name. Once a user has created their avatar and claimed their unique name, this information will be uploaded to your MetAstApp account. With high-level software engineers that are responsible for the design, testing, and implementation of software applications. In addition to participating in all phases and areas of software development, full-stack engineers will be engaged in architectural design, performance assessment, code review as well as internal tool management.

The greater the number of users who use the platform, the greater the number of NFTs purchased and sold. Astate world will generate the NFTs with a monthly production limit, which will be determined by city and sector. In addition, they will make the tourist attractions and historical landmarks of the world's greatest cities available at all times and from any location.

It is possible to see all of this in virtual reality with the Astate programme, and you can also build a community by adding the ability to collect shops and goods, which are all exchangeable in the form of NFT. Members will be able to expand and contribute even more material due to scarcity and exchanges, and so on. Furthermore, all NFTs will be redeemed solely on our platform and using the currency $ASTAT (astate token).

ENTERTAIN, SHOP & DISCOVER

Through Astate, users may virtually discover the world's major sites, streets, and locations from the comfort of their couch. In this COVID-19 setting, this is a simple method to study and travel the globe.

Users will be able to entertain and connect with their peers through a totally realistic, first-person view of a virtual reality environment, as well as customise and personalise their avatar.

In addition, members will be able to go to the top shopping districts and access their favourite establishments. Additionally, brands will be able to connect with users and offer virtual items (for example, a pair of virtual shoes for your avatar) as well as genuine goods or services (online sports classes, etc.)

TECHNICAL QUALITIES OF ASTATE

The native token of ASTATE is called ($ASTAT), and those who have it will be referred to as ASTATE holders (Astatens). To guarantee that their project is scalable and that investors of all sizes may participate, the ASTATE Token ($ASTAT) has been constructed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Inclusion, decentralisation, and efficiency are essential to this project, which is why they launched our public sale on Pancakeswap v2 in the first place. The whole team will make every effort to ensure that this project becomes an essential component of the Binance ecosystem.

Moreover, ASTAT is a token with limited availability. Everything that will ever exist has already been produced in the form of tokens. For this reason, we believe in a genuinely fair and decentralised society, and therefore ASTAT was launched entirely fair, with no presale and no team tokens. Pancakeswap received 50 % of the total amount of ASTAT tokens, with the remaining 50 % being burnt by sending them to the burn address. The ownership of the contract has been surrendered, and liquidity has been restricted at Pancakeswap. Besides, the community entirely drives the ASTATE TOKEN.

Overall, the primary objective of the ASTATE platform is to enable the intersection of supply and demand for every digital asset that may be exchanged on the platform. All transactions are managed via $ASTAT tokens, and the smart-contract guarantees that decentralised assets are exchanged at the end of each transaction.

Discover more about this innovative project by reading more on ASTATE’s website: https://www.astateworld.com

CONTACT: Astate World City johnceo -at- astatetokenbsc.com https://www.astateworld.com



