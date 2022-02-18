Astanza Hosts FREE Webinar: 5 Key Steps to Launching Your Aesthetic Laser Business

Tune in to gain expert guidance on how to run a successful aesthetic practice

Dallas, TX, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, the leading distributor of advanced laser technology for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic treatments, is hosting a free webinar titled “5 Key Steps to Launching Your Aesthetic Laser Business” on February 23rd at noon CST.

Astanza’s experts will share critical insights and strategies targeted specifically for aesthetic business owners. Whether they’re a first-time entrepreneur or a well-seasoned business owner looking to expand an existing practice, attendees will gain industry-specific knowledge to successfully equip themselves to run a laser business.

Astanza’s goal through this webinar and its extensive library of aesthetic resources is to give entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners the necessary tools, insider tips, and expert industry guidance to help them launch or grow their businesses.

“We pride ourselves in assisting both entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners grow their businesses by providing expert guidance on these key areas,” said Opal Taskila, Director of Inside Sales at Astanza and co-host of the webinar. “From the initial stages of business development to long-term growth guidance, Astanza supports its clients’ and interested prospects’ every step of the way.”

In the upcoming webinar, viewers will learn five essential topics to run a successful aesthetic laser practice: financial analysis and planning, insurance and risk management, laser regulations, market analysis, and aesthetic business-building strategies.

Astanza helps people across the U.S. launch and grow aesthetic laser businesses with ease. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity. Master the ins and outs of successfully setting up and running an aesthetic practice. Tune in live on February 23 at noon central time. All registrants will receive the recording directly to their inbox after the webinar.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Astanza Laser Astanza Laser 8003649010 marketing@astanzalaser.com



