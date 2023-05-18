Association of Yukon Communities held record-breaking annual general meeting

Ted Laking, a Whitehorse city councillor, said food truck vendors should be on the hook for covering the cost of converting electricity. (Submitted by Ted Laking - image credit)

The community of Watson Lake, Yukon, hosted the Association of Yukon Communities' (AYC) annual general meeting over the weekend.

Over 120 people were in attendance from all levels of territorial, municipal, and First Nation governments. Among them was Yukon's Premier Ranj Pillai, Deputy Premier Jeanie McLean, Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn, and Council of Yukon First Nations Grand Chief Peter Johnston.

The main focus of discussion was around ensuring all Yukon communities are financially sustainable over the long term, and that residents have equal rights, and access to more government funding and services.

"We broke the record for most well-attended annual general meeting in Association of Yukon Communities history," said Ted Laking, AYC president. "We broke the record for sponsorship as well. We had phenomenal support from local Yukon businesses reaching out to the Association of Yukon Communities saying, 'How can we support you guys to really tackle some of these major issues?'"

Eight resolutions were tabled during the meeting. All eight were passed by AYC members:

To conduct a comprehensive joint review of the Yukon Municipal Act with Yukon communities.

To review the Yukon Municipal Act to allow permanent residents to vote in municipal elections.

To increase the Yukon's share of the Canada Community Building Fund.

To create a territorial disaster financial assistance program and support long-term mitigation projects.

To undertake meaningful consultation with municipalities.

To improve EMS services in smaller Yukon communities.

To provide sustainable and long-term funding for Humane Society Yukon.

To review the peripheral property tax rate.

Laking said he plans to send the resolutions to the Yukon Government to review this week.

"I'd like to get the letters off," he said. "And in fairness to the ministers, give them a chance to work with their officials. See what is doable in the short term and what can be worked on in the medium term, and what can be done in the long term."

Laking said every resolution is important but he said a review of the territory's municipal act is absolutely needed.

"It's a little dated," he told CBC News. "It was written at a time when things were a lot different."

Laking said the act should define the process when it comes things like signing authority for electronic fund transfers, and clearly outline the roles of municipal governments versus territorial governments.

"Over the years," he said, "the issues municipal governments are facing are becoming more complicated. They're becoming more expensive. And the funding formulas and the funds available to municipal governments have not kept pace with that growth in either population or inflation or other issues such as aging infrastructure.

"If those issues are not addressed, really what will happen is property taxes will have to go up on Yukoners which is not what anybody wants to see happen."

Yukon's minister of Community Services, Richard Mostyn, said he had great discussions with mayors, and government officials during the meeting.

He said his government is committed to working with the AYC to reach an outcome that will benefit all Yukoners.

"Last year we worked very quickly to make good on extending the term limits for municipalities," he said. "I know that was a priority for the Association of Yukon Communities back then and we got it through in record time."

"This time there are eight resolutions I'll work with them on implementing. Some are easier to bring about than others. We're going to have to work with them on some of those to find more information."

Mostyn said there is no set timeline for final decisions on the resolutions to be made.

The next annual general meeting will be held in Dawson City.