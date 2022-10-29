Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 15th of December to $0.21, which will be 5.0% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.20. This takes the annual payment to 3.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Associated Banc-Corp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Associated Banc-Corp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Associated Banc-Corp's payout ratio of 37% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 20.9% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 35% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Associated Banc-Corp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

We Could See Associated Banc-Corp's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Associated Banc-Corp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.9% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Associated Banc-Corp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Associated Banc-Corp that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

