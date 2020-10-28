New Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett could have immediate impact on American democracy

WASHINGTON – Few Supreme Court justices have reached the nation's highest bench with as much immediate potential to influence American democracy as Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Upon taking her judicial oath from Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday, Barrett became the person who could tip the balance on challenges to state election procedures that could determine who wins the White House and control of Congress a week later.

She became the potential deciding vote in a case the court will hear early next month that threatens health care for millions of Americans, including those with limited incomes and pre-existing conditions.

She became the potential deciding vote in a case the justices will hear the day after the election that will determine the rights of religious believers to be exempt from laws protecting the LGBTQ community.

She became someone who could determine whether the high court delves quickly into issues ranging from abortion rights and immigration policies to President Donald Trump's tax returns, foreign entanglements and Twitter followers.

It won't take long for Republicans to learn if the 48-year-old Hoosier, a Notre Dame Law School professor who served three years as a federal appeals court judge, is the reliable conservative upon whom they raced to bestow a lifetime seat on the high court before Election Day. Democrats will know soon enough if she appears beholden to the president and unwilling to vote against his political or personal interests.

Chief Justice John Roberts administers the judicial oath to Amy Coney Barrett, joined by Barrett’s husband, Jesse Barrett, in a private ceremony in the Supreme Court building early Tuesday. More

Barrett kept her intentions, as well as most of her opinions, to herself during three days of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She refused to be baited by Democrats into declaring her views on issues that could come before the court, which is customary, or even on civic norms such as whether a president who loses reelection should commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Most notably, she refused to say whether she would recuse herself from cases involving the presidential election, given Trump's expressed desire to have her participate.

"I certainly hope that all members of the committee have more confidence in my integrity than to think that I would allow myself to be used as a pawn to decide the election for the American people," she said.

Since April, the high court has been asked to intervene in state election disputes that affect who can vote, where, when and how. With the presidential election a week away, the justices are mulling challenges from Pennsylvania and North Carolina, two key battleground states, that could influence the race.

In the Pennsylvania case, the court deadlocked 4-4 last week on whether absentee ballots can be received up to three days beyond Election Day. That action left in place a state court's ruling allowing the extension, but Republican opponents returned to the Supreme Court this week seeking a new decision with Barrett's input.

Beyond the spate of voting rights cases, it's possible that the results of the election will be challenged, particularly because of the pandemic-fueled growth of mail-in ballots. That could mean more cases coming to the Supreme Court after Election Day.

During the final debate on Barrett's confirmation Monday, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., accused Trump of wanting her to "'look at the ballots,' as he has said, and hand him the election."