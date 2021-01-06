Associa Recognized as One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by National Association for Business Resources

Associa
·3 min read

Dallas, TX, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was named to the National Association for Business Resources’ (NABR) Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation for the fourth time.

The 2020 Fall National winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® designation honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. This year’s national winning companies were chosen based on categories, including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. Associa was one of 151 winning organizations from across the country, out of 1,100 nominations.

Associa will be honored alongside the other Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation winners during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in the spring of 2021. Elite awards will also be given to companies that demonstrate exceptional and innovative human resource practices and set high standards for all businesses.

“We are elated that Associa has been nationally recognized, again this year, by NABR as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We believe that our team members are our greatest asset, therefore Associa has always been committed to providing resources and professional opportunities that strengthen the employee experience. We understand the critical value of treating our team members like family, where respect, diversity, and inclusion remain our top priorities. We will remain dedicated to supporting each employee into 2021 and beyond.”

About Associa
With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more visit www.associaonline.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, and Portland. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

