Associa Partners With Amazon Key For Business to Help Streamline Deliveries

Dallas, TX, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces that it is teaming up with Amazon Key for Business to help streamline Amazon deliveries to residential multi-unit buildings and communities.

Amazon Key for Business is a more convenient, efficient way to receive Amazon deliveries in lobbies, package rooms, gated communities, and more. It reduces the need for building managers to provide access to Amazon drivers and manage packages. It also eliminates the need for building owners to maintain staff onsite during Amazon’s broad delivery window, enhances building amenities for free, and allows residents' packages to be delivered more quickly.

With Key for Business, Amazon drivers only enter secured areas after being verified via the Amazon Delivery App, and they follow step-by-step delivery instructions that guide them to leave packages in the location that works best for building owners and managers.

The Key for Business device is compatible with most electrical access systems, including Associa’s, and the device, installation, and maintenance are all free of charge. Installation is typically quick and easy.

“We’re honored to partner with Amazon Key for Business and look forward to helping our clients operate more efficiently by streamlining Amazon deliveries to multi-unit buildings and gated communities,” stated Matt Steele, Associa senior vice president of integrated services.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

