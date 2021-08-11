Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Three New Jersey Communities

Mt. Laurel, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to expand its footprint across New Jersey by welcoming three new client communities.

The first new client community is a 216-unit condominium community located in the sprawling hills of Hunterdon County. Residents enjoy access to a pool and tennis courts and have beautiful views of the surrounding area.

Associa Mid-Atlantic was also selected to manage a newly constructed community in Burlington County. After build-out, the association will feature 110 townhomes peacefully situated in the woods but just minutes from nearby shopping and dining options.

Finally, Associa-Mid Atlantic is partnering with the board of directors for an association in Salem County. This recently completed community, which features half-acre single-family homes, is one of the newest associations in Carney’s Point. The branch will work closely with the board of directors to elevate the lifestyle of the residents in the community and provide unmatched management services.

“We are excited about each of these new community partnerships,” stated said Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our team’s extensive industry experience and commitment to 5-star customer service will ensure successful collaboration for years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Story continues

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



