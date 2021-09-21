Associa Mid-Atlantic Hires Ron White as Senior Community Director

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces Ron White, CMCA®, AMS®, as senior community director.

Mr. White joins Associa with 10 years of experience in community association management. He has a strong entrepreneurial background as a business owner and additional experience in construction and real estate. His knowledge of renovation design work, construction management, capital reserve project and building, and land maintenance is an asset to the communities he serves.

“Ron has an innovative outlook and approach to developing teams that will help our employees thrive,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “His vast industry experience and unique leadership style will assist in expanding our client reach and allow us to continue to focus on providing exceptional management and lifestyle services for our communities.”

Mr. White is a graduate of Bloomsburg University. He earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Certified Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and his Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

