Associa Mid-Atlantic and Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Host Trivia Event for Associa Cares

King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic and Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) recently hosted “Battle of the Minds: In Trivial Pursuit,” a virtual trivia event benefiting Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The Zoom event was hosted by TrivWorks, a professional trivia event production company that provides customized game show-style trivia entertainment and team building. Associa team members, clients, and local business partners competed for prizes by answering trivia questions. Associa Mid Atlantic and Associa CMC NJ would like to extend special thanks to the event sponsor, GAF Materials Corporation.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic was proud to host this event to support the amazing work of Associa Cares,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our involvement with Associa Cares is a direct result of our team’s commitment to positively impacting our communities. Fundraising events like this one help us continue the tradition of helping those in need.”

“Hosting events that connect participants through opportunities for both giving and having a good time are always an honor to be involved in,” stated Michael Pesce, PCAM®, CMC NJ president. “We enjoyed partnering with the Associa Mid-Atlantic team to raise much-needed funds for the critical work of Associa Cares.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families, with over $4 million distributed to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

