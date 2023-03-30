Associa Cares Promotes Danika Knoop To Senior Director Of Development And Operations

Charitable organization sees 37% increase in donations under Knoop’s guidance

Danika Knoop, Senior Director of Development and Operations

Associa Cares

DALLAS, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the community management industry’s leading charitable organization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Danika Knoop to senior director of development and operations.

Knoop joined Associa Cares in 2019 as director of development. During her tenure, she has effectively worked to grow the organization’s fundraising capabilities while further strengthening its internal processes and controls. As a result of her efforts, Associa Cares has experienced a 37% increase in donations throughout North America. In her new role, Knoop will continue to lead Associa’s annual employee giving campaign and work with branch fundraising committees to develop and implement special events that benefit the Associa Cares' disaster aid program.

Prior to joining Associa Cares, Knoop worked with Junior Achievement of Dallas as a development officer. In that capacity, she worked with current and potential community partners to secure sponsorships and funds for programs promoting work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills for children, age kindergarten through 12th grade. Knoop holds a Master’s Degree in Public Service Administration and a Bachelor of Arts from Siena Heights University.

“From day one, Danika has been an incredible asset for our team,” said Andrew Fortin, Esq., Associa Cares President. “She has significantly increased fundraising, effectively engaged our community partners, and helped us navigate fundraising challenges brought about by the recent pandemic. Associa Cares truly is a stronger organization thanks to her leadership.”

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

CONTACT: Andrew Fortin Associa Cares 214.716.3838 afortin@associaonline.com



