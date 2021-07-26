Associa Arizona Selected to Manage Eagle Crest Ranch Homeowners Association

Tucson, AZ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona continues to grow its client portfolio with the addition of Eagle Crest Ranch Homeowners Association located north of Oro Valley in Tucson, AZ.

Eagle Crest Ranch is comprised of 954 single-family homes surrounded by beautiful desert and mountain views and topography. The community is a short commute from Oro Valley and nearby dining and shopping venues. As the new managing agent, Associa Arizona will partner closely with the association’s board of directors to provide expert management and lifestyle services for their valued residents.

“Our dedicated management team is excited to work with the Eagle Crest Ranch Homeowners Association board of directors to help the community achieve its vision and goals for the future,” stated Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Arizona president - Tucson. “We are proud to offer unmatched customer service and expert industry leadership to help our clients improve their community and resident experience.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



