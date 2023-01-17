Associa Arizona Offers Free Virtual Education Webinars For Managed Community Board Members

Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona, a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tucson areas, will host a year-long series of free monthly educational webinars for managed community and homeowners association (HOA) board members. The company’s 2023 Virtual Board Training Series is designed to help these volunteer leaders learn the essential aspects of community management in order to make more informed decisions.

The webinars – which are open to existing clients, non-client board members, and other interested parties – will cover a diverse range of subjects. Some of the topics that will be covered include Understanding the HOA Board of Directors and Its Role, Capital Project Planning, Compliance Procedures and Best Practices, Financial Reports and Budgeting, and relevant legal updates. They will be hosted by experienced company leaders and guest speakers from local professional organizations. Each session will be followed by an open forum “Q&A” session to help attendees maximize their learning.

Complete details and registration information for each free monthly webinar will be distributed in advance. For more information on Associa Arizona’s Virtual Board Training Series, contact Robby Buttke at james.buttke@associa.us or Gail Filkowski at gail.filkowski@associaarizona.com.

“As the Phoenix area’s premier community management company, we regularly provide free training and related educational resources to community board members,” said Associa Arizona president Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “These resources help maximize quality of life in the communities we serve and the greater metropolitan area.”

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

