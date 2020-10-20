Associa Arizona Hires Rachel Weiford as Director of Accounting





Tucson, AZ, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona announces the recent hiring of Rachel Weiford as the new director of accounting.

Ms. Weiford joins Associa Arizona with more than 15 years of experience in multiple accounting capacities and with proficiency in several industries, including service, manufacturing, and public accounting. She is a skilled professional in financial accounting and reporting, financial statement analysis, and accounting department functions. In her new role as director of accounting, Ms. Weiford will oversee the personnel and processes of the accounting operations team to ensure the branch delivers timely and accurate financial services to the community associations it serves.

“With her extensive background and financial expertise, Rachel is the perfect addition to the Associa Arizona team,” stated Eli Crenshaw, Associa Arizona president. “Her results-driven professionalism will make a positive impact on our financial processes and benefit not only our employees, but also our clients as we continue to focus on building an exceptional team and providing the best management services in Arizona.”

Ms. Weiford graduated from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. She also holds her master’s degree in accounting from Liberty University.

