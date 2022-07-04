What is assisted dying? Current laws explained ahead of MPs’ debate after petition receives 155,000 signatures

Campaigners in support of assisted dying in 2015 (Getty Images)

MPs will debate assisted dying today, after a petition received more than 155,000 signatures.

The assisted dying petition stated: “The Government should bring forward legislation to allow assisted dying for adults who are terminally ill and have mental capacity.

“It should be permitted subject to strict upfront safeguards, assessed by two doctors independently, and self-administered by the dying person.”

It added: “Dying people in the UK should not have to suffer unbearably against their wishes in their final days and weeks of life. Without assisted dying, some people will die without adequate pain relief, symptom control or dignity.

“People should not be forced to take drastic measures or travel to another country to end their own life; they should have the option of dying at home, on their own terms, just as dying people do in New Zealand and parts of Australia and the USA, as well as several countries in Europe.”

The government will debate assisted dying at 4.30pm on Monday, July 4.

What is assisted dying or assisted suicide?

The NHS defines assisted suicide as “the act of deliberately assisting another person to kill themselves.

“If a relative of a person with a terminal illness obtained strong sedatives, knowing the person intended to use them to kill themselves, the relative may be considered to be assisting suicide.”

What are the UK laws surrounding assisted dying?

Euthanasia and assisted suicide are both illegal. Assisted suicide is pubishable by up to 14 years in prison, while the maximum penalty for euthanasia is life imprisonment.

In 2019, a terminally ill man lost his High Court challenge against the “blanket ban” on assisted dying. Phil Newby’s bid to bring legal action against the Government over the law that makes it a criminal offence for anyone to help another person end their life was rejected.

Where is assisted dying legal?

Assisted dying is legal (in certain circumstances) in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, Colombia and New Zealand. It is also allowed in Victoria, Australia, and in some US states.

Some of the specific circumstances under which it is permitted include if someone was experiencing unbearable suffering, with no hope of getting better.

The laws and specific circumstances vary from country to country.

What is the government’s position on assisted dying?

In September 2015, the House of Commons rejected the Assisted Dying (No.2) Bill.

But Baroness Meacher’s Assisted Dying Bill passed the Lords Second Reading without a vote, and is waiting for the Committee stage to be scheduled.

In response to the petition, the government said: “If the will of Parliament is that the law on assisting suicide should change, the Government would not stand in the way of such change, but would seek to ensure that the law could be enforced in the way that Parliament intended.”

What will the government debate?

When parliament debates petitions, MPs from all parties will discuss the issues raised in the debate and share their concerns with Government ministers.

What have supporters of assisted dying said?

Labour MP Rachel Hopkins said on Twitter: “Those with terminal illness should be allowed dignity in death which is why I’ll be speaking in support of assisted dying for terminally ill people.”

Conservative MP Lucy Allan said: “It’s not for Parliament to decide how the terminally ill manage their own death. Someone at the end of life has the right to decide, with their clinicians, what is best for them.

“Parliament is not about removing rights. Glad to be debating this on Monday.”

The charity Humanists said: “We’ve expressed hope that this debate will bring to light the huge public support assisted dying has, and that more MPs begin working towards a humane law.”

What have opponents of assisted dying said?

In October 2021, 1,689 current and retired doctors, nurses, pharmacists and medical students signed an open letter opposing plans for a new law on assisted dying. The letter said: “The shift from preserving life to taking life is enormous and should not be minimised”.

The letter also said: “The prohibition of killing is the safeguard. The current law is the protection for the vulnerable.

“Any change would threaten society’s ability to safeguard vulnerable patients from abuse, it would undermine the trust the public places in physicians, and it would send a clear message to our frail, elderly and disabled patients about the value that society places on them as people.”