From Assistant to Senior Advisor: How Much Trump’s Staff Makes

The Trump administration is now in its fourth year, and there have been a seemingly endless number of shakeups. President Donald Trump has replaced his press secretary, chief of staff, secretary of state and national security advisor, among others. The administration has struggled to find a cohesive team that satisfies the president. According to the Brookings Institute, there’s been a 91% turnover rate within Trump’s “A-Team,” the most influential positions within the executive office of the president.

Although Trump’s cabinet and advisors might appear to be in constant flux, the paychecks rewarded to White House staffers are much more consistent. The salaries of Trump’s aides and staffers range anywhere from $0 to six figures. Take a look at the president’s net worth and how much some White House staff make.

Last updated: Sept. 7, 2020

Determining White House Salaries

The total spending on salaries is determined by Congress, which has to approve the annual White House budget. White House staff salaries have been transparent since 1995 when the White House was required to deliver a report to Congress listing the title and salary of every employee.

The range of White House staff salaries is wide: staff assistants typically make the lowest amount of money at $43,600 per year — although Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy coordination actually makes less at $30,000 per year — and the president’s salary is at the top end of the range at $400,000 per year.

Vice President: Mike Pence

Salary: $230,700

The vice president must be ready at any time to assume the presidency if the president is unable to perform his duties. He also serves as president of the Senate and is charged with casting the deciding vote if there is a tie.

Director of the Domestic Policy Council: Brooke Rollins

Salary: $183,000

The director of the Domestic Policy Council leads the council, which directs the development, coordination and execution of domestic policy in the White House, and advises the president and represents his priorities to Congress.

Chief of Staff for the First Lady: Stephanie Grisham

Salary: $183,000

The chief of staff for the first lady assists the first lady in all aspects of her public life. This person is typically the first lady’s go-to person and constant companion for nearly all her daily tasks. In addition to serving as chief of staff for the first lady, Grisham also serves as assistant to the president.

From RBG to Chief Justice Roberts: Which Supreme Court Justice Is the Richest?

Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications: Dan Scavino

Salary: $183,000

Scavino actually worked for Trump years before as a manager at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester. Then in 2015, Trump asked Scavino to work for him again at the start of his presidential run. He has held a number of roles in the Trump administration, first serving as director of social media and later being promoted to senior advisor for digital strategy. Scavino was promoted to deputy chief of staff for communications in April.

Press Secretary: Kayleigh Gilmartin

Salary: $183,000

The press secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the president’s activities and agenda. Gilmartin (formerly McEnany) became press secretary in April, replacing Stephanie Grisham, who abruptly departed to rejoin the staff of First Lady Melania Trump. Gilmartin was previously a Trump campaign spokesperson.

She is the fourth person to hold the role of press secretary — prior to Grisham, the position was held by Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Chief of Staff: Mark Meadows

Salary: $183,000

The chief of staff supervises the White House staff, sets strategy, executes the presidential vision, controls presidential access and serves as an all-around advisor. Meadows, a retiring Republican congressman from North Carolina, became chief of staff in early March. Reince Priebus, John F. Kelly and Mick Mulvaney all previously held the position.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination: Chris Liddell

Salary: $30,000

With an annual salary of $30,000, Liddell is the lowest-paid member of Trump’s executive office. In this role, he is responsible for policy coordination. Before Liddell joined the Trump administration, he was the vice-chairman and chief financial officer at General Motors.

Find Out: How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

Story continues