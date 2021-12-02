Assistant principal accused of working as principal at another school — 400 miles away

A former assistant principal is accused of holding a second job as a principal at another school — simultaneously — 400 miles away.

While working as a middle school assistant principal in Washington, D.C., Michael Redmond took on a second full-time position as a principal at a school in Providence, Rhode Island, according to a filing by D.C.’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability.

He would appear in-person at Providence Public Schools’ E Cubed Academy as principal, which he began on July 22, 2020, while working virtually at the same time for Kramer Middle School in Washington, according to the filing.

“DCPS was alerted to this concern in the fall of 2020,” a spokesperson for the District of Columbia Public Schools told McClatchy News in an emailed statement.

“Consistent with our protocols, we immediately began an investigation and reported the allegation to DC’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability for investigation.”

Redmond held the assistant principal position in Washington for the 2019-2020 school year and part of the 2020-2021 school year, the filing said, after being a District government employee since 2014.

He would balance both full-time jobs for just over four months, clocking in for work 15 minutes earlier in Rhode Island and ending his work day at the same time at 3:15 p.m. for both schools, according to the filing.

Ultimately, he admitted to his dual employment and resigned from Kramer on Nov. 30, 2020, the filing said.

McClatchy News has reached out to Redmond for comment.

At Kramer, Redmond earned $125,434 annually and made about $41,000 “while maintaining simultaneous full-time employment at Providence Public Schools,” the filing said.

Providence Public Schools publicly announced Redmond’s hire as a principal in the district in a July 28, 2020, Facebook post.

“Michael Redmond comes to Providence from Washington D.C. where he served as a school leader and turnaround specialist,” the post said.

“Most recently, while an assistant principal at Kramer Middle School, his school outperformed the district by 23 percentage points in sixth-grade mathematics.”

He said he “immediately” resigned from Kramer after the head of D.C.’s Council of School Officers, Richard Jackson, said he was “not allowed to work both jobs,” in an interview with The Washington Post.

The filing containing the allegations against him were first made public in a tweet by WAMU-FM reporter and editor Martin Austermuhle on Nov. 29, according to the newspaper.

Redmond “separated” from Providence Public Schools on April 5, Rhode Island Education Department spokesman Victor Morente told The Providence Journal.

The district was “notified of the situation on Nov. 30, 2020,” when Redmond resigned from Kramer, Morente told the outlet.

He is accused of violating the District of Columbia’s Code of Conduct on four separate charges, the filing detailed.

The charges include engaging in outside employment that was “reasonably likely to interfere with the employee’s ability to perform his or her job,” as well as “using government time or resources for other than official business.”

The filing sought a written response from Redmond to admit or deny the allegations against him with a Nov. 25 deadline.

Then, a notice of a hearing would be sent to Redmond by the board, according to the filing.

McClatchy News has reached out to the board seeking information on whether Redmond has issued his response.

As for Redmond’s current employment, he is working as the chief academic officer for STEM Preparatory Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a LinkedIn account that appears to be his.

The account lists his prior employment with Providence Public Schools and within the District of Columbia.

