AssetLink Global Solutions Provide Global Visibility and Awareness to the Caribbean Fishing Industry

EVERGREEN, Colo., April 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- AssetLink Global LLC today announced that Comprehensive Security Solutions Inc. (CSSI), a Barbados based GPS and satellite data service provider, is increasing procurement of AssetPack Hybrid™, an IoT solution purpose-built to meet burgeoning demand for real-time vessel monitoring services in the Caribbean arena. CSSI is placing an order of 1,500 AssetPack™ IoT devices for use in the company's proprietary Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS). This system is currently in use by maritime industry clients operating in the countries of Suriname, Belize, and Guyana. Powered by AssetLink hardware and IoT data services, CSSI offers real-time VMS services to public and private sector organizations ranging from commercial fishing fleets, port authorities, coast guard, and other marine law enforcement agencies operating across LATAM. The CSSI VMS UX provides value-added geo-positioning data services including vessel tracking, real-time GPS, marine geofencing, emergency alerting, and granular access to location based data on the provenance of fish hauls across the region. The Suriname Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (LVV) is currently stepping up efforts to curb Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in the region. Under the leadership of Minister Rabindre Parmessar, the Ministry is reaching out to stakeholders in the commercial fishing industry to bring additional clarity to the issue. Concurrently the Ministry is mandating adoption of VMS in vessels operating in Surinamese waters with the goal of unifying all fishing operations under a single VMS platform.

AssetPack is a next-generation, solar-battery powered IoT device capable of bi-directional communications over high-availability cellular and satellite data networks. AssetPack includes precision GPS and sensor-agnostic interfaces designed to track the movement of fleet vessels, monitor the operation of ship equipment, and gather data on local marine ecologies. GPS positioning and emergency alerting provide vessels the real-time visibility and situational awareness required when traversing protected marine ecologies or operating near disputed territorial waters. The solution easily and cost effectively integrates with a wide range of marine assets -- including fishing vessels, ship mounted assets, drift trackers, and buoys -- and is engineered to provide 7-10 years of maintenance free operation in unforgiving marine environments.

"AssetLink IoT solutions enable us to offer real-time GPS and emergency data services our clients need to ensure the safety of crew and vessels out at sea," said Ryan A. Clarke, Owner of CSSI. "The solar power capabilities of AssetPack allow us to equip Suriname vessels en route via pan-Atlantic shipping routes to distant foreign markets with an uninterrupted VMS positioning and panic button solution."

AssetLink IoT solutions offer the real-time edge intelligence required by CSSI to track the position and movements of fishing vessels operating in territorial waters across the Caribbean. The CSSI VMS solution has proven instrumental in bolstering the regulation and enforcement of commercial fishing practices in the region. By partnering with AssetLink, CSSI is able to support the needs of local governments and oceanic agencies to counteract forced labor practices and curtail illegal, unreported, and unauthorized fishing practices, through a series of commercial fishing laws and the issuance of vessel operating licenses regulated and enforced by individual member countries.

"We are proud to play an important and integral role by providing the global visibility CSSI needs to build highly scalable cost effective VMS services, which result in safer and more sustainable fishing operations across the Caribbean," said David J. Goldstein, President & CEO of AssetLink. "AssetPack is purpose-built to effortlessly integrate with our clients' asset monitoring systems and represents over two decades of IoT technology experience designing, manufacturing and implementing IoT solutions across a wide range of oceanic and terrestrial use cases."

About AssetLink Global

AssetLink is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and execution of remote monitoring systems and next-gen cloud IoT services, seamlessly connected over enterprise-grade communications networks. Best-in-class solutions combined with our growing provider ecosystem address the evolving needs of Fortune 500 and public sector organizations in industries including agriculture, heavy equipment & mining, oil & gas, maritime, and transportation. Follow us on our social media handles LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About CSSI

Comprehensive Security Solutions Inc. (CSSI) was registered in 2008 under the Register of Business names in Barbados and incorporated in 2009. The aim of the company is to provide trusted security services and products to governmental and private sector entities, as well as for home owners in Barbados and across the Eastern Caribbean region. In April 2016 the company opened a branch office in the Republic of Suriname to address growing demand by public and private sector organizations for maritime vessel monitoring solutions in the Caribbean.

Contact:

