Asset Tracking Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)

Given the high price of enterprise and industrial assets, especially fleet equipment, the need for monitoring and tracking these assets is paramount. Furthermore, in a bid to determine the total cost of ownership, managers across industries are finding the need for a centralized system that provides critical information, such as location, maintenance history, and contract (if any), for all assets, in real time.

By using a combination of hardware software and network services, managers are being able to incur lower administrative costs and better accountability and cost savings. Moreover, with information on the asset condition, they are able to plan for maintenance and future growth, thus, resulting in overall efficiency.



GPS tracking, in contrast to the traditional barcode and spreadsheets, has emerged as one of the common practices to accelerate productivity gains, reduce operational costs, and streamline compliance.



Additionally, the adoption of RFID-based asset tracking solutions has also been on the rise. For instance, according to Zebra Technologies, which specializes in RFID and location technology for shop floors, across industries, such as automotive and electronics, managing assets has simplified with the implementation of IoT technology. Manufacturers are adopting Industry 4.0 practices and converting/setting up smart factories, wherein the workers use a combination of technologies, such as RFID, wearables, and mobile automated systems, to monitor the physical processes on the shop floor, thereby, enabling them to make decentralized decisions.



On the other hand, with the increasing need for just-in-time shipments (owing to the e-commerce boom), the need for tracking assets has increased further.



Overall, technologies, such as RFID, sensors, location-based technologies, and integrating software, and the recent IoT implementation have been serving the needs of asset management. Factors, such as e-commerce and the increasing industrial assets due to Industry 4.0, have been promoting the asset management market.



Key Market Trends

The Transportation and Logistics Sector is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Demand



- The transportation and logistics sector is greatly driven by the shifting economic conditions and strong consumer confidence. Such factors, along with the growing popularity of e-commerce, have radically changed the fundamental distribution patterns. Therefore, for logistics companies, asset management has more utility beyond reduced costs, i.e., increased customer satisfaction (retention).

- According to Verizon’s 2019 Fleet Technology Trends Study, 64% of fleets reported having used GPS fleet tracking software, up from 59% in the previous year (2018). Such statistics indicate the increased use of asset management technologies.

- Although different forms of trailer/truck tracking technologies have existed for many years, advances in the IoT and connected devices have greatly expanded the capabilities of asset monitoring systems. Currently, IoT across the transportation space offers a much broader range of information, in addition to the location and status of the trailer, but also the cargo inside.

- According to Cisco, over the next decade, the logistics industry, with the implementation of IoT, is likely to generate USD 1.9 trillion, as a result of unlocking higher levels of operational efficiency. This is considering the fact that IoT connects millions of shipments in real time.



North America is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Share Over the Forecast Period



- With its strong manufacturing and transportation and logistics base, North America offers significant potential to asset management technology providers. Furthermore, the governments in the region contributed to increasing the need for asset management in the region. For instance, in the US transportation and logistics sector, the Federal Highway Association (FHWA), along with the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) and state and local departments of transportation (DOTs), has been encouraging the application of asset management.

- International and domestic companies in the US logistics industry have benefited from the highly skilled workforce and relatively low costs. According to the data from Select USA, business logistics costs in the United States reached USD 1.6 trillion in 2018, which was 8% of the country’s GDP, indicating the high level of activities in the region.

- In addition, the region also houses significant asset management technology providers, which indicates the region’s dominance, in terms of innovation in the market studied.

- Moreover, the region is known for the adoption of new technologies, and it has been one of the largest regions to have implemented IoT across industries, starting from automotive. In line with these trends, asset management vendors are increasing their foothold in the region. For instance, in March 2019, NimbeLink, a provider of cellular Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, announced that its NimbeLink AT2 Asset Tracking Solution will be made available in Canada, exclusively on the world-class TELUS LTE-M network. Branded as the TELUS LTE-M Asset Monitor, the device enables TELUS customers to track the movement and condition of their key assets throughout Canada.



Competitive Landscape

The asset tracking market is fragmented, considering the presence of multiple vendors providing different solutions. The solution providers are investing in multiple R&D activities, in order to improve the existing solutions and launch new products by integrating the latest technological developments in their solutions. Furthermore, companies are viewing global expansion as a path to attract maximum market share.



- July 2019 - T-Mobile launched the United States’ first Narrowband IoT asset tracking solution. The company is expected to sell its first asset tracking solution, Roambee BeeAware, on a Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network in the United States.

- March 2019 - Trimble introduced its new TMT ServiceConnect module, which is designed to enable fleet shops using Trimble’s TMT Fleet Maintenance (TMT) software, to be connected to medium- and heavy-duty service locations (more than 4,500). According to the company, by licensing the add-on module, its TMT users are expected to gain direct connectivity to multiple service centers to ultimately get the equipment transported faster.



