Asset manager GAM talks to Carne Group about transfer of part of business

ZURICH (Reuters) - Asset manager GAM Holding is in exclusive talks on the transfer of its fund management services in Luxembourg and Switzerland to Carne Group, GAM said on Tuesday.

Zurich-based GAM has been at the centre of a takeover struggle in recent weeks, with investors considering rejecting an offer from British firm Liontrust Asset Management.

The possible transfer is in line with a condition Liontrust had attached to its bid.

"Following the recent announcement of our intention to transfer the Fund Management Services (FMS) business in Luxembourg and Switzerland to another provider, we are pleased to confirm that we are in exclusive discussions with the Carne Group," GAM said in a statement.

Carne Group did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Liontrust earlier this month conditionally agreed to acquire GAM in a deal that valued the company at 107 million Swiss francs and under which Liontrust would offer 0.0589 ordinary shares of Liontrust for one GAM share.

Investors, including French billionaire Xavier Niel, had criticised the lack of cash in the offer from Liontrust, and pushed for a higher price.

Meanwhile Swiss entrepreneur Marco Garzetti is prepared to invest 65 million Swiss francs ($73.12 million) in GAM and provide an alternative to the Liontrust offer, his company said on Friday.

($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)

