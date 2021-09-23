Assessment and State of the Situation one Year After the Unveiling of the AFNQL Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination
WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - One year has passed since the AFNQL Action Plan on Racism and Discrimination unveiling. The Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), Ghislain Picard, invites media representatives to a press conference to take stock of the situation. For the occasion, leaders of the Atikamekw Nation will join Chief Picard.
WHAT:
Press Conference
WHO:
•
Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First
•
Participation by Chiefs of the Atikamekw Nation
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
LOCATION:
Château Joliette
450 Saint-Thomas Street
Joliette, QC J6E 3R1
ROOM: Vivaldi
NOTE: All journalists must obtain prior accreditation to comply with health instructions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. All those present must identify themselves, wash their hands before entering the room (antiseptic gel will be available), keep a distance of two meters, wear a mask or a face cover and report any symptoms. We will fit out the room under public health rules.
About AFNQL
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political body that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.
